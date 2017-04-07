Online-Abo
Yooka-Laylee
Yooka-Laylee: Release-Patch verbessert Kamera und Leistung
Das Jump'n'Run Yooka-Laylee bekommt zur Veröffentlichung einen Day-One-Patch spendiert: Dadurch werden vor allem die vielfach kritisierte Kameraführung und die Performance noch zum Release verbessert, sodass es seltener zu lästigen Rucklern kommt. Der Patch beseitigt auch mehrere Gameplay-Bugs.
07.04.2017
