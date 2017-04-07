Yooka-Laylee: Release-Patch verbessert Kamera und Leistung

Die Entwickler von Playtonic und Team 17 haben für Yooka-Laylee einen Patch zum Erscheinungstag angekündigt. Demnach soll die Performanz des 3D-Jump'n'Runs erheblich verbessert werden. Auch an der von Spielern kritisierte Kameraführung wurde gearbeitet. Des Weiteren haben die Macher der Banjo-Kazooie-Hommage mehrere Bugs beseitigt.

[Fixed] Camera will become locked in place after completing Gravity Room challenge in Galleon

[Fixed] Grappling the seeds as they break in Planker's challenge causes erratic behaviour in Moodymaze Marsh

[Fixed] Game softlocks and has to be reset if the player leaves the course and faints during the Nimble race in Tribalstack Tropics

[Fixed] Softlock will sometimes occur on the Hub C slide if the player faints at the same moment as the timer reaching zero

[Fixed] If the player leaves Brreeeze Block's room in the Icymetric Palace in Glitterglaze Glacier but remains in the world and returns to the same room then the isometric camera will be deactivated

[Fixed] If player is killed by a bizzy in hub B and knocked back into the archive door at the exact same time, the screen will still transition. When the player respawns, they will be unable to move

Performance improvements to various camera transitions in the introductory cut scene

Performance improvements to Shipwreck Creek and Hivory Towers. Various areas have been improved including camera movement

Performance improvements when using the light beam in the Icymetric Palace within Glitterglaze Glacier

Performance improvements during the House of Cards ball roll course in Capital Cashino

Performance improvements in the Bee-Bop arcade game

Ungeachtet der nun beseitigten Bugs entpuppt sich Yooka-Laylee dennoch als gelungener Jump'n'Run-Titel. Ob das Spiel jedoch an das große Vorbild Banjo-Kazooie aus Nintendo-Zeiten rankommt oder die Entwickler an den eigenen Ambitionen gescheitert sind, könnt ihr in unserem Test nachlesen.

Yooka-Laylee erscheint am 11. April für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One. Eine Version für Nintendo Switch wurde zwar angekündigt, ein Erscheinungsdatum steht aber noch nicht fest.

