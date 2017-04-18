Xbox One: Neue Xbox-Live-Funktionen angekündigt

Mit einem neuen Update führt Microsoft noch diesen Monat neue Xbox-Live-Funktionen für die Konsole Xbox One ein.

Xbox-One Besitzer dürfen sich beispielsweise über Arena-Turniere für Killer Instinct freuen, welche auf denen basieren, die gemeinsam mit der ESL in World of Tanks eingeführt wurden. Derartige Turniere befinden sich zudem für Halo Wars 2 und Smite in Planung.

Ebenfalls mit dabei ist eine Party-Overlay-Funktion, über die ihr erkennen könnt, wer gerade in einer Gruppe spricht. Das sind aber nur wenige der geplanten Features. Was noch kommen soll, findet ihr in den englischen "Patch Notes". Das Update soll noch in diesem Monat live gehen.

Share your Looking for Group post on the Activity Feed or through a message.

Unfollow a Club or Game Hub directly from your Activity Feed.

Your profile will display your Arena tournament history and upcoming tournaments.

For Beam and Twitch broadcasts, you will now have an option in the Guide for your Kinect to locate you automatically.

Captive Portal support for wireless internet is coming to Xbox One, which allows for Wi-Fi authentication through a browser. Great for colleges, hotels, or public Wi-Fi locations.

Filter posts on your Activity Feed on the Xbox app for iOS and Android.

On the Xbox app for Windows 10, we're adding the option to select the audio input and output sources for Party chat.

Quelle: 4Players