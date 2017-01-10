Für WoW-Spieler naht der nächste "Patch Day". Update 7.1.5 für World of Warcraft landet am 11. Januar auf den Live-Servern in Europa. Es handelt sich um ein kleineres Zwischen-Update - die Entwickler wollen mit solchen kleineren Patches die Wartezeiten zwischen großen Inhalts-Updates überbrücken. Und dass Patch 7.1.5 so klein gar nicht ist, zeigen nun die offiziellen Patch Notes - die vorerst allerdings nur in englischer Fassung vorliegen. Auf den nordamerikanischen WoW-Servern wird das Update nämlich bereits am Dienstag aufgespielt.

Das neue Update für WoW: Legion bringt unter anderem die Kampfgilde zurück - mit neuen Kämpfen - legt den Grundstein für die Mini-Ingame-Feiertage, nimmt Ergänzungen an der Gruppensuche vor, schraubt an legendären Items und bringt die Mists of Pandaria-Zeitwanderungsdungeons. Mehr Infos findet ihr bei unseren Kollegen von buffed in der großen Übersicht zu den Inhalten von WoW-Patch 7.1.5.

New Features

New Bonus Event - Mists of Pandaria Timewalking

For players at level 91 and higher, a new Bonus Event every few weeks.

Dungeons:

Temple of the Jade Serpent

Stormstout Brewery

Shado-Pan Monastery

Mogu’shan Palace

Siege of Niuzao Temple

Gate of the Setting Sun

New Timewalking Vendor on Timeless Isle, offering:

Reins of the Heavenly Jade Cloud Serpent (Yu’lei, Daughter of Jade mount)

2 new pets—Infinite Hatchling (dragonkin) and Paradox Spirit (aquatic)

Reputation Tokens for all major Pandaria factions and friendship items

2 new Toys—Adopted Puppy Crate and Portable Yak Wash

Chilled Satchel of Vegetables, to help chefs who've missed out on Pandaren cuisine

Updated equipment selections from Pandaria factions

Brawler’s Guild Returns!

After a quick break to mend some wounds and broken bones, everyone’s favorite fighting series is back. A new set of challenging encounters are coming to town, and it’s up to you to muscle your way past them for glory and prizes.

New solo boss fights:

Ogrewatch

Master Paku

Ash’katzuum

a Seagull

Ray D. Tear

Johnny Awesome

Burnstachio

Stitches

And many more!

Rewards:

The Brawler’s Burly Basilisk mount

Pugilist’s Powerful Punching Ring (transports you to Brawl’gar or Bizmo’s)

New shirts and Achievements

Tylarr Gronnden (new battle pet)

Invites to the Brawler’s Guild have been reset. Please look for a Blood-Soaked Invitation when opening emissary bags or completing dungeons. If you just can’t wait to get your invitation, you might want to fight the elite vrykul of Shield’s Rest in Stormheim, who know a thing or two about brawling.

New Micro-Holidays

Many special days of the year are coming to Azeroth. Prepare to join everyone as, for one to three days, players celebrate unique occurrences such as the Hatching of the Hippogryphs, Spring Balloon Festival, and the Thousand Boat Bash.

Updated Features

Artifact Knowledge and Class Hall Updates

New Bind-on-Account items are available from the Artifact Researcher in your Class Order Hall. These items can be sent to alternate characters to immediately get them to higher Artifact Knowledge levels.

For new players just reaching 110, there is a new set of repeatable quests that will allow you to immediately exchange Order Hall Resources for Artifact Knowledge up to Artifact Knowledge level 15.

The time it takes to complete Class Hall research has been reduced. A shorter time to complete Class Hall research for Tiers 3, 4, 5, and 6 will make it easier to upgrade your Class Halls on alts and new characters.

Find Premade Groups from the Quest Tracker

When you’re looking for players that are doing the same World Quest, you can now easily search for groups in the Quest Tracker. For group quests, a small button will appear next to the quest name. For all other quests, right click the quest name and then click “Find Group.” This will automatically launch a search for groups of players who are doing that quest. If none are found, you can start a group with one click – all the details will be filled in for you.

More Group Finder updates:

A new option allows you to make groups only visible to friends and guildmates of people in the group.

When searching for groups, groups who need your role (based on your active specialization) are sorted to the top of the list.

You will receive a more descriptive message when you are declined when attempting to join a group that is full.

Legion Companion App

The Legion Companion App has been updated to support World of Warcraft Patch 7.1.5, including bug fixes and functionality improvements.

New Legendary Items

Many new and wondrous Legendary items are now to be found in the Broken Isles. The hunt is on for new Legendaries for every class!

Professions

Many 3-star recipes have had their drop rates increased.

Enchanting

Four new neck enchants have been added. All four enchants have 3 ranks: Rank 1 recipes can be purchased from a vendor in the Farondis Hub. Rank 2 recipes are found on creatures in specific Broken Isles zones (except Suramar), as long as you know the rank 1 recipe. Rank 3 recipes are found in emissary chests for those zones, at a 20% chance. The rank 3 recipe requires knowledge of the rank 1 or 2 recipe.

Mark of the Ancient Priestess now heals for 400% of spell power.

Mark of the Claw now gives 1000 haste and Critical Strike (was 550 at level 110).

Mark of the Trained Soldier gives 600 Mastery (was 300).

Mark of the Hidden Satyr damage is now 200% spell power or 250% attack power, whichever is higher.

Engineering

A new quest has been added which rewards and unlocks a new shoulder enchant for Engineers: Boon of the Builder. Boon of the Builder can be purchased from Hobart Grapplehammer after this quest is completed. Boon of the Builder rewards Sprocket Containers from kills in the world, about once an hour. These can contain guns/gun parts, engineering consumables, new goggle recipes, and a special new reagent called Hardened Felglass, used for goggles (see below).

Added a new quest at level 110 for that rewards the recipe for a Rechargeable Reaves Battery. This item can be used once every 30 minutes and does not have charges.

Four new goggles have been added, with a base item level of 880.

Damage from the click effect for all Legion goggles is now similar to the damage from Gunpowder Charge, with a shared cooldown.

The damage for Head Shot has been increased substantially.

Inscription

All Vantus Runes have had their benefit increased from 1000 Versatility to 1500 Versatility.

The material cost of all Vantus Rune recipes has been reduced by half.

Jewelcrafting

There are six new world quests in Dalaran titled “Gemcutter Needed”. That means you, probably.

Changes

Classes

Death Knight

Blood Blood Tap recharge time reduction per Bone Shield charge consumed increased to 2 seconds (was 1 second). Bloodworms’ healing per bloodworm increased to 15% of max HP (was 5%). Blooddrinker total health leech increased by 130%. Bonestorm heal increased to 2% (was 1%). Gorefiend’s Grasp cooldown now 2 minutes (was 3 minutes). Heartbreaker bonus Runic Power per target hit reduced to 2 (was 3). March of the Damned duration bonus increased to 100% (was 50%). Mark of Blood heal increased to 3% (was 2%). Purgatory cooldown now 4 minutes (was 3 minutes). This cooldown resets on death. Purgatory now always lasts 3 seconds after it activates, even if you briefly go into positive health. Rapid Decomposition now causes Death and Decay to deal damage 15% more often (was 50%), and Runic Power generation changed to 1 per second (was 15% more). Rune Tap damage reduction increased to 40% (was 25%). Tightening Grasp cooldown reduction to Gorefiend’s Grasp is now 30 seconds (was 60 seconds). Tombstone consumes a maximum of 5 stacks of Bone Shield, and now provides 6 Runic Power and absorb damage equal to 6% of your maximum health (was 3 Runic Power and 3% of health). Vampiric Blood now increases incoming absorbs as well as heals. Will of the Necropolis damage reduction increased to 35% (was 20%).

Frost Abomination’s Might chance increased to 20% (was 10%). Breath of Sindragosa damage increased by 64%. Freezing Fog damage bonus increased to 30% (was 25%). Gathering Storm damage increased per stack increased to 15% (was 10%). Horn of Winter runic power gain increased to 20 (was 10). Hungering Rune Weapon duration increased to 15 seconds (was 12 seconds). Murderous Efficiency chance increased to 65% (was 50%). Volatile Shielding damage school changed from Arcane to Shadow. White Walker damage reduction increased to 30% (was 20%), and slow efffect increased to 70% (was 50%).

Unholy The damage done by many Unholy spells has been increased by 6%. All Will Serve damage increased by 15%. Army of the Dead and Apocalypse ghouls damage has been increased. Blighted Rune Weapon number of auto attacks affected increased to 5 (was 4). Clawing Shadows damage increased by 20%. Dark Arbiter cooldown reduced to 2 minutes (was 3 minutes). Death Coil damage increased by 17%. Defile damage increased by 20%, and Mastery per stack increased to 300 (was 200). Ebon Fever now also causes Virulent Plague to deal 20% more damage over time. Necrosis damage bonus increased to 40% (was 35%). Pestilent Pustules triggers every 8 runes (was 6). Portal to the Underworld damage increased by 33%. Runic Corruption now has a 1% chance to proc per Runic Power spent (was a 1.25% chance). Unholy Frenzy duration increased to 2.5 seconds (was 2 seconds), and the cap on extending it increased to 25 seconds (was 10 seconds). Buff now cancels on encounter start.



Demon Hunter

Havoc The damage done by most Havoc spells has been increased by 10%. Annihilation and Chaos Strike damage have been slightly increased. Blind Fury now restores 35 Fury per second while channeling Eye Beam, in addition to increasing the duration. Chaos Cleave now hits all nearby enemies, including the original target, for 10% of the damage it inflicts. Demon Blades proc chance reduced to 60% (was 75%). Demonic Appetite now has a 25% chance to create a Lesser Soul Fragment with no cooldown (was a 50% chance, 15 second cooldown). Consuming a Soul Fragment generates 35 Fury (was 30). Lesser Soul Fragments now spawn to the left or right of the Demon Hunter. Demonic now lasts 8 seconds (was 5 seconds). Desperate Instincts no longer replaces Blur, and now increases the damage reduction effect by an additional 15%. Fel Barrage damage increased by 20%. Fel Eruption damage increased by 30%, cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 35 seconds), and the Fury cost has been reduced to 10 (was 20). Felblade’s cooldown resets 50% more often from Demon’s Bite. First Blood bonus damage increased to 300% (was 200%). Mastery: Demonic Presence now increases Chaos damage by 11.2% (was 8%), and per-Mastery amount increased accordingly. Nemesis damage bonus increased to 25%. Netherwalk no longer replaces Blur. Cooldown increased to 2 minutes (was 1.5 minutes). Soul Rending leech reduced to 70% (was 100%).

Vengeance The damage done by most Vengeance spells has been increased by 9%. Abyssal Strike now reduces the cooldown of Infernal Strike by 8 seconds (was 5 seconds). Agonizing Flames increases the damage of Immolation Aura by 20% (was 30%). Blade Turning increases the Pain generation of Shear and Sever by 70% (was 50%). Burning Alive’s Fiery Brand will now continue spreading from any target that has it, even if the initial primary target dies. Demon Spikes now reduces physical damage by 10% (was 20%). Demonic Wards now increases Stamina by 55% (was 45%). Demonic Wards now reduces all damage taken by 10% (was only magic damage). Fel Devastation has moved to the level 110 talent row. Fracture now costs 20 Pain (was 40 Pain). Last Resort cooldown now 8 minutes (was 3 minutes). This cooldown resets on death. Metamorphosis now also increases armor by 100%. Metamorphosis overrides Shear with Sever, which deals 20% more damage than Shear and always creates a Lesser Soul Fragment. Nether Bond has been removed. New talent at level 110: Demonic Infusion Draw from the power of the Twisting Nether to instantly activate and then refill your charges of Demon Spikes. Generates 60 Pain. Instant cast, with a 2 minute cooldown. Razor Spikes increases your Physical damage by 30% while Demon Spikes is active (was 20%). Sigil of Chains cooldown now 90 seconds (was 60 seconds). Soul Barrier now: Costs 10 Pain (was 30 Pain). 30 second cooldown (was 20 seconds). Base absorb (before fragments) and minimum absorb both increased by 50%. Spirit Bomb now deals Fire damage (was Shadow). Spirit Bomb’s Frailty now lasts 20 seconds (was 15 seconds), and heals the Demon Hunter for 20% of damage they deal to the target (was 15%).



Druid

Displacer Beast speed increase duration now 2 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Mass Entanglement duration now 30 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Renewal cooldown reduced to 90 seconds (was 120 seconds).

Balance The damage done by most Balance spells has been increased by 4%. Echoing Stars (Artifact Trait) damage increased by 20%. Mastery: Starlight now increases Empowerment effects by 18% (was 16%), and per-Mastery amount increased accordingly. Rapid Innervation now gives 10% haste (was 20%). Soul of the Forest now increases Empowerments by 20% (was 15%) and reduces Starfall cost by 20 (was 10). Stellar Drift increases Starfall damage by 60% (was 20%). Warrior of Elune now affect 3 Lunar Strikes (was 2).

Feral The damage done by most Feral abilities has been increased by 8%. Brutal Slash now has a 12 second recharge (was 18 seconds). Elune’s Guidance now has a duration of 8 seconds (was 5 seconds). Incarnation now reduces energy costs by 60% (was 50%). Infected Wounds now reduces movement speed by 30% (was 50%). Maim damage increased by 75%. Moment of Clarity now increases damage of affected spells by 15%. Moment of Clarity now only affects Shred, Thrash, and Swipe. Razor Fangs now increase the damage dealt by Rip by 4% per point (was 7%). Soul of the Forest now grants 15 energy per combo point (was 12).

Guardian The damage done by most Guardian spells has been increased by 4%. Bear Form auto-attacks now generate 7 Rage (was 7.875 Rage). Incarnation now additionally increases armor by 15%. Ironfur now provides an 80% increase in armor (was 100%). Galactic Guardian now generates 8 Rage (was 10). Gory Fur now reduces Rage cost by 25% (was 50%). Mangle now generates 5 Rage (was 6). Pulverize now deals 850% physical damage (was 567%). Pulverize now reduces damage taken by 9% (was 8%). Soul of the Forest now causes Mangle to generate 7 more rage (was 5) and deal 25% additional damage (was 15%). New talent for Guardian at level 30, replacing Displacer Beast: Intimidating Roar. Replaces Incapacitating Roar with a version that now fears rather than incapacitates.

Restoration Moment of Clarity no longer increases maximum Energy. Moment of Clarity now increases healing of affected spells by 15%. Power of the Archdruid radius increased to 20 yards (was 15 yards).



Hunter

Barrage no longer requires a target, and no longer deals extra damage to one target.

Tar Trap and Freezing Trap are now available to all Hunters.

Beast Mastery The damage done by most Beast Mastery spells has been increased by 9%. Aspect of the Beast ferocity damage increased by 100% and tenacity damage reduction increased from 15% to 30%. Barrage damage increased by 80% for Beast Mastery only. Big Game Hunter critical strike chance bonus increased to 60% (was 50%). Blink Strikes damage bonus increased to 100% (was 50%). Chimaera Shot damage increased by 60%. Dire Frenzy cooldown reduced to 12 seconds (was 15 seconds). Farstrider chance increased to 15% (was 10%). Hati base movement speed increased by 14% in all forms. One with the Pack chance bonus increased to 30% (was 15%). Stampede damage increased by 15%. Volley damage increased by 50% for Beast Mastery only. Way of the Cobra damage bonus increased to 10% (was 8%).

Marksmanship Aimed Shot now damages for 275% of weapon damage (was 204%). Aimed Shot now deals 100% increased damage against targets you have not yet attacked. Arcane Shot now damages for 200% of weapon damage (was 130%). Bursting Shot damage increased by 50%. Explosive Shot now costs 20 Focus (was 0). Marked Shot damage increased to 550% (was 250%) Multi-Shot damage increased to 100% (was 66%). Patient Sniper now causes the bonus provided by your Vulnerable to increase by 10% every 1 second. Piercing Shot damage decreased to 500% (was 675%). Piercing Shot is now affected by Vulnerable. Sentinel now has a 60 second cooldown, spawns a Sentinel that marks all targets immediately and every 6 seconds for 18 seconds. Sidewinders now generates 35 Focus (was 50). Vulnerable no longer affects Marked Shot. Vulnerable now has a 7 second duration, provides a 100% bonus to damage, and does not stack.

Survival The damage done by most Survival spells has been increased by 12%. New passive ability at level 44: Waylay. After 2 seconds, your Traps become fully armed, making them especially devastating. Freezing Trap will not break due to damage for the first 4 seconds. Tar Trap reduces enemies' movement speed by 70% for the first 4 seconds. Explosive Trap staggers the target, causing them to miss their next melee attack. Steel Trap deals 500% increased damage if triggered by an enemy that is not in combat. Improved Traps replaced with Guerrilla Tactics, increasing Explosive Trap damage by 50% and additionally improving Waylay's bonuses to: Freezing Trap will not break due to damage for the first 6 seconds. Tar Trap reduces enemies' movement speed by 90% for the first 4 seconds. Explosive Trap causes the target to miss their next two melee attacks. Butchery damage increased to 620% (was 518%) and recharge is now 12 seconds (was 15 seconds). Caltrops damage increased to 50% (was 25%). Farstrider talent replaced with Disengage. Lacerate no longer has a cooldown. Serpent Sting damage increased to 115% (was 87%). Snake Hunter cooldown is now 120 seconds (was 90 seconds) Spitting Cobra damage increased to 100% (was 20%). Sticky Bomb cooldown is now 25 seconds (was 30 seconds) and delay 2 seconds (was 3 seconds). Way of the Mok’Nathal now increases your attack power for 10 seconds (was 8).



Mage

Rune of Power damage bonus is now 40% (was 50%).

Arcane The damage done by most Arcane spells has been increased by 12%. Mage Armor removed. Mana Shield trait renamed Force Barrier: Increases Prismatic Barrier size by 20/40/60%. Overpowered now increases Arcane Power's damage bonus and mana reduction to 70%. Presence of Mind is now available at level 30, and is no longer a talent. Unstable Magic activate chance is now 20% (was 15%). New talent at level 15: Amplification Arcane Charges increase the damage of Arcane Missles by an additional 15%. New spell at level 26, replacing Ice Barrier: Prismatic Barrier Shields you for 1 minute, absorbing damage, reducing magical damage taken, and reducing the duration of all harmful Magic effects against you. New talent at level 30: Mana Shield. Prismatic Barrier has no cooldown, but drains your mana for 50% of the damage it absorbs. New talent at level 30: Slipstream. Arcane Missiles and Evocation can be channeled while moving. New talent at level 75: Chrono Shift Arcane Barrage slows enemies by 50%, increases your speed by 50%, and has a duration of 5 seconds. New talent at level 100, replacing Quickening: Temporal Flux Arcane Blast’s cast time is reduced by 5% for each Arcane Charge.

Fire The damage done by most Fire spells has been increased by 27%. Aftershocks damage increased to 39% (was 34.5%). Cauterize cooldown is now 5 minutes (was 2 minutes). This cooldown resets on death. Cauterize is now available at level 52. Controlled Burn chance is now 20% (was 10%). Critical Mass now learned at level 10 and gives a +15% chance to critically strike with spells. At level 65, also increases Critical Strike rating from gear by 10%. Firestarter now causes both Fireball and Pyroblast to deal a critical strike when the target is above 90% health (was 85%). Flame On is now passive, reduces Fireblast recharge by 2 seconds (was 3), and increases its maximum charges by 1. Molten Armor removed. New spell for Fire Mage at level 26: Blazing Barrier Absorbs the next 700% of spell power damage you take. Melee attacks against you deal 50% of spell power damage to the attacker. 30 second cooldown. Molten Skin trait now causes Blazing Barrier to reduce physical damage taken by 5/10/15%. New talent available at level 30: Blazing Soul Dealing Fire damage to targets within 8 yards of you refills your Blazing Barrier for 40% of the damage dealt. Pyretic Incantation increases damage by 2%/stack (was 5%).



Frost The damage done by most Frost spells has been increased by 12%. New talent available at level 30: Glacial Insulation. Ice Barrier increases your armor by 100% while active, and Ice Block applies Ice Barrier to you when it fades. Cold Snap is now learned at level 52, and has been redesigned: Finishes the cooldown of your Frost Nova, Cone of Cold, Ice Barrier, and Ice Block, with a 5-minute cooldown. New talent available at level 75: Frigid Winds. Your chilling effects snare enemies by an additional 15%. At level 63, Blizzard (Rank 2) now causes the cooldown of Frozen Orb to be reduced by 0.5 seconds each time Blizzard does damage. Blizzard no longer activates Fingers of Frost. Chain Reaction now increases the damage of Ice Lance by 10%/stack (was 20%). Frost Armor has been removed. Frozen Touch is now passive, and increases Fingers of Frost proc chance by 40%. Ice Barrier causes melee attacks against you to snare the attacker by 50%. Ice Barrier is now learned by Frost Mage only at level 50. Ice Block’s cooldown is now 4 minutes (was 5 minutes). Ice Floes is now available at level 30. It’s Cold Outside no longer gives Waterbolt a chance to generate Fingers of Frost. Shield of Alodi trait increases Ice Barrier size by 20/40/60% (was 33/66/100%).



Monk

Dampen Harm now reduces all damage you take by 20% to 50% for 10 seconds, based on the size of the attack, with a 2 minute cooldown.

Ring of Peace now forms a Ring of Peace at the target location for 8 seconds. Enemies that enter will be ejected from the ring.

Brewmaster The damage done by most Brewmaster abilities has been increased by 9%. Breath of Fire range and width have been increased. Gift of the Mists’ maximum bonus is now 75% (was 60%). New talent: Mystic Vitality Stagger is now 40% more effective against magical attacks. Elusive Dance now grants up to 20% dodge and damage (was 15%). Crackling Jade Lightning damage increased by 100%.

Mistweaver Mastery: Gust of Mists healing increased by 30%. Rising Sun Kick mana cost is now 2% of base mana (was 2.25%). Song of Chi-Ji cooldown reduced to 15 seconds (was 30 seconds). Diffuse Magic cooldown is now 90 seconds (was 120 seconds). Zen Pulse damage and healing increased to 220% of spell power (was 200%). Mistwalk healing increased to 420% of spell power (was 350%).

Windwalker The damage done by most Windwalker abilities has been increased by 8%. Rushing Jade Wind now applies Mark of the Crane to up to 5 targets. At level 60, Dizzying Kicks has been replaced with Summon Black Ox Statue. Crackling Jade Lightning damage increased by 100%. Fixed an issue with Serenity that caused its cooldown reduction to extend to in-progress cooldowns beyond the duration of Serenity. Fixed several bugs affecting Storm, Earth, and Fire. Clones now channel faster, move faster, and target more reliably. Clones now inherit and benefit from your stacks of Transfer the Power and Hit Combo when summoned, and are more survivable.



Paladin

Holy Beacon of Faith no longer has a cooldown. Beacon of Light no longer has a cooldown. Beacon of Virtue now costs 10% of base mana (was 15%). Holy Shock now damages for 280% of spell power (was 350%).

Protection Aegis of Light cooldown reduced to 3 minutes (was 5). Blessed Hammer now reduces auto attack damage by 12% (was 15%). Holy Shield now increases your block chance by 15% (was 10%).

Retribution

The damage done by most Retribution abilities has been increased by 12%.

Greater Blessing of Might removed.

Greater Blessing of Wisdom/Kings can be cast in combat.

Greater Blessing of Wisdom restores 0.2% health/mana every 2 seconds (was 3 seconds).

Greater Blessing of Kings absorbs 270% of spellpower (was 180%).

Fist of Justice now reduces the remaining cooldown of Hammer of Justice by 2.5 seconds per Holy Power spent.

Divine Intervention now reduces the cooldown of Divine Shield by 20% (was 50%).

Seal of Light replaced with Judgment of Light.

Priest

Shining Force cooldown is now 45 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Discipline Shadow Covenant has been updated: Now increases healing by 450% (was 550%). Is now instant (was a 1.5 second cast) No longer replaces Power Word: Radiance. Burst of Light trait no longer affects Shadow Covenant.



Holy New talent at Holy Priest level 30: Perseverance: When you cast Renew on yourself, it additionally reduces all damage taken by 10%. Holy Priest now learns Desperate Prayer at level 52. Benediction’s chance to activate has been reduced to 40% (was 50%). Piety now additionally reduces the cooldown of Prayer of Mending by 2 seconds. Prayer of Healing healing increased to 250% (was 200%). Prayer of Healing now heals the target and the 4 nearest allies (was 5 random injured targets). Symbol of Hope duration is now 12 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Shadow The damage done by most Shadow spells has been increased by 25%. Auspicious Spirits now generates 3 Insanity (was 4). Legacy of the Void requires 65 Insanity (was 70), and also increases Voidform’s Shadow damage bonus by 5%. Lingering Insanity is now a talent, replacing Void Lord. Lingering Insanity now causes Voidform’s haste increase to fade by 2% every second when Voidform ends. Mania now increases movement speed by 1% per 3 Insanity (was 1% per 5 Insanity). Masochism now additionally reduces damage taken by 10% for the duration of the Heal-over-Time. Mind Blast now generates 15 Insanity (was 12). Mind Flay now generates 3 Insanity per tick (was 2). Mind Flay now deals damage to nearby targets and generates additional Insanity, if the target has Shadow Word: Pain. Mind Sear has been removed. Mind Spike removed. New talent at level 90: Misery Vampiric Touch also applies Shadow Word: Pain to the target. Shadow Crash moved to level 100. Shadow Word: Death generates 15 Insanity untalented (was 10). Shadow Word: Pain now generates 4 Insanity (was 3). Shadow Word: Pain (Shadow) duration now 18 seconds (was 14 seconds) Shadow Word: Void now recharges in 20 seconds (was 30 seconds). Surrender to Madness now increases Insanity gain by 100% (was 150%). Vampiric Touch generates 6 Insanity when cast (was 4). Vampiric Touch duration is now 24 seconds (was 18 seconds). Void Bolt now extends the durations of all of your active Damage over Time spells (within 8 yards) by 3 seconds. Void Eruption puts Void Bolt on cooldown for 1.5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Void Lord has been removed. Voidform now increases Shadow damage by 20% (was 30%).



Rogue

Cheat Death cannot trigger more often than once per 6 minutes (was 2 minutes). This cooldown resets on death.

Shroud of Concealment is now available to all Rogues at level 68.

Feint now costs 35 energy (was 20).

Pickpocket range increased to 10 yards (was 5 yards).

Assassination The damage done by most Assassination abilities has been increased by 7%. Agonizing Poison proc chance increased to 30% (was 20%). Alacrity haste per stack increased to 2% (was 1%). Maximum stacks reduced to 10 (was 20). Anticipation maximum combo points increased to 10 (was 8). Blind is now learned at level 24. Crippling Poison is now learned at level 38 (was 24). Death from Above increased AOE damage is now 440% of attack power (was 366% of attack power). Deeper Strategem damage bonus to finishing moves reduced to 5% (was 10%). Elaborate Planning damage bonus granted from finishing moves reduced to 12% (was 15%). Internal Bleeding total bleed damage increased to 144% attack power per combo point (was 124% attack power). Marked for Death now grants 6 combo points with Deeper Strategem. Prey on the Weak damage bonus increased to 15% (was 10%). Rupture has been updated: The damage of the spell no longer scales up based on combo points spent. Now, combo points spent scale up its duration. Shadow Focus energy cost reduction for abilities while Stealth is active increased to 75% (was 50%). Subterfuge damage bonus to Garrote increased to 125% (was 100%).

Outlaw The damage done by most Outlaw abilities has been increased by 16%. Alacrity haste per stack increased to 2% (was 1%), and maximum stacks reduced to 10 (was 20). Anticipation maximum combo points increased to 10 (was 8). Between The Eyes no longer gains its 4x critical strike multiplier until Rank 2, learned at level 42. Blade Flurry damage to secondary targets reduced to 30% (was 35%). Deeper Strategem damage bonus to finishing moves reduced to 5% (was 10%). Fatebringer now reduces energy cost by 2/4/6 (was 3/6/9). Fate’s Thirst now provides a bonus of 4/8/12% (was 6/12/18%). Marked for Death now grants 6 combo points with Deeper Strategem. Pistol Shot now reduces movement speed by 30% (was 50%). Slice and Dice now also grants 15% increased energy regeneration. True Bearing no longer reduces the cooldown of Blind, Cloak of Shadows, or Riposte.

Subtlety The damage done by most Subtlety abilities has been increased by 9%. Akaari's Soul (artifact trait) delay reduced to 2 seconds (was 4 seconds). Alacrity haste per stack increased to 2% (was 1%), and maximum stacks reduced to 10 (was 20). Anticipation maximum combo points increased to 10 (was 8). Marked for Death now grants 6 combo points with Deeper Strategem. Master of Shadows energy gain for entering Stealth/Shadow Dance reduced to 25 (was 30). Master of Subtlety duration reduced to 5 seconds (was 6 seconds). Night Terrors now reduces movement speed by 30% (was 50%). Shadow Focus energy cost reduction for abilities while Stealth is active increased to 25% (was 20%). Shadow Nova (artifact trait) now always activates when using Shadowstrike or Cheap Shot or Shuriken Storm while Shadow Dance is active, with a 5 second internal cooldown.



Shaman

Lava Burst damage increased to 275% (was 220%).

Ancestral Swiftness haste is now 6% (was 10%).

Elemental Earth Elemental has been updated: Now has 400% of the caster's armor (was 200%). Now has 25% the caster's spell power as attack power (was 5%), and 45% for Primal version. Creates a great deal of threat to nearby enemies. Now has a duration of 1 minute (was 15 seconds) and a cooldown of 5 minutes (was 2 minutes). Aftershock now refunds 30% of Maelstrom (was 25%). Earthen Rage damage is now 55% of spell power (was 50%). Earthgrab Totem now roots for 8 seconds (was 5 seconds). Earthquake duration is now 6 seconds (was 10 seconds) and damage per tick is now 50% (was 30%). Elemental Blast damage is now 680% (was 525%). Elemental Blast now provides a bonus of 2400 to a stat (was 1200). Icefury damage is now 900% (was 180%). Liquid Magma Totem damage is now 110% (was 80%). Path of Flame bonus to Lava Burst is now 10% (was 5%). Storm Elemental cooldown is now 2.5 minutes (was 5 minutes) and duration is now 30 seconds (was 60 seconds). Storm Elemental Wind Gust damage is now 48% (was 42%) and Call Lightning damage is now 96% (was 84%).

Enhancement The damage done by most Enhancement spells has been increased by 16%. Boulderfist no longer increases your critical strike chance by 5%. Earthen Spike no longer costs Maelstrom. Earthen Spike damage is now 1100% of attack power (was 800%). Empowered Stormlash bonus is now 50% (was 35%). Fury of Air damage is now 40% of attack power (was 30%), and costs 3 Maelstrom/second (was 5). Hailstorm damage is now 21% of weapon damage (was 35%). Lava Lash damage is now 625% of weapon damage (was 505%). Lightning Bolt damage increased by 50%. Lightning Shield damage is now 150% attack power (was 100%). Overcharge costs 40 Maelstrom (was 45), and has a 12 second cooldown (was 9). Overcharge’s cooldown is now 12 seconds (was 9 seconds). Rainfall healing increased to 100% (was 50%). Rockbiter now generates 20 Maelstrom. Windsong cooldown is now 40 seconds (was 45 seconds).

Restoration Chain Heal healing is now 380% (was 400%). Healing Stream Totem healing increased to 82% (was 70%). Queen's Decree healing increased to 24% (was 20%). Unleash Life healing increased to 350% (was 325%). Wellspring healing increased to 450% (was 375%).



Warlock

Demonic Circle duration increased to 15 minutes (was 6 minutes).

Imp, Succubus, Voidwalker, Felhunter, and Felguard damage increased by 20%.

Mortal Coil healing is now 20% of maximum health (was 11%).

Mortal Coil now always heals you, regardless of whether the target is affected by the Horror.

Soul Harvest base duration is now 15 seconds and maximum duration is 35 seconds (was 10 seconds and 30 seconds).

Affliction Drain Soul is now learned at level 13. New Affliction talent at level 15: Malefic Grasp. While channeling Drain Soul, your damage-over-time spells deal 80% increased damage to the target. Contagion bonus is now 18% (was 12%). New talent at level 30: Empowered Life Tap Life Tap increases your damage dealt by 10% for 20 seconds. Haunt cooldown is now 30 seconds (was 15 seconds) and Haunt now also increases damage by 30%. Seed of Corruption damage is now 215% (was 138%). Seed of Corruption now costs 1 Soul Shard (was 4.5% mana). Sow the Seeds adds 2 targets (was 4) and no longer adds a Soul Shard cost.

Demonology Demonbolt damage bonus is now 18% (was 20%). Grimoire of Synergy bonus damage is now 35% (was 40%). Impending Doom now additionally reduces Doom's duration by 3 seconds. Thal’kiel’s Discord (Artifact Trait) is now triggered by Demonwrath. Power Trip now has a 65% chance to activate (was 50%).

Destruction The damage done by most Destruction spells has been increased by 4%. Backdraft now reduces the cast time of your next two Incenerates or Chaos Bolts by 30%. This stacks up to 4 charges. Channel Demonfire damage is now 64% (was 46%). Channel Demonfire now splashes 50% of its damage to nearby targets, and is no longer affected by Havoc. Doom Guard’s Doom Bolt damage is now 275% of spell power (was 210%). Grimoire of Sacrifice damage is now 75% of spell power (was 100%). Grimoire of Supremacy now reduces Doom Guard’s Doom Bolt damage by 20%. New talent at level 30: Empowered Life Tap Life Tap increases your damage dealt by 10% for 20 seconds. Shadowburn now replaces Conflagrate, and now generates a Shard, plus an additional Shard on kill. The Cataclysm and Eradication talents have swapped places in the talent tree. The Conflagration of Chaos trait now also affects Shadowburn.



Warrior

Shockwave now stuns for 3 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Arms The damage done by most Arms abilities has been increased by 5%. Charge now reduces the movement speed of the target by 50% for 6 seconds. Charge now roots the target for 1 second (was 1.5 seconds). Fervor of Battle increases Whirlwind’s damage to the primary target by 45% (was 30%). Hamstring now deals 105% weapon damage (was 5%). In For The Kill refunds 30 Rage (was 20). Ravager damage increased by 25%. Rend costs 10 Rage (was 15), now deals 10% more periodic damage, and now deals upfront Bleed damage. Sweeping Strikes makes Mortal Strike and Execute hit 2 additional nearby targets (was 1). Titanic Might no longer reduces the effectiveness of Colossus Smash. Trauma causes Slam and Whirlwind to deal 25% damage as a DoT (was 20%).

Fury The damage done by most Fury abilities has been increased 5%. Dragon Roar increases your damage done by 16% (was 20%). Fresh Meat increases Bloodthirst’s critical strike chance by 60% (was 40%). Frothing Berserker increases damage done by 15% (was 10%). Outburst now also reduces the cooldown of Berserker Rage by 15 seconds (previously did not reduce the cooldown). Reckless Abandon now also increases the duration of Battle Cry by 2 seconds (previously did not increase the duration). War Machine lasts 15 seconds (was 10 seconds). Wrecking Ball increases the damage of your next Whirlwind by 250% (was 200%).



Protection Anger Management also reduces the cooldown of Demoralizing Shout. Best Served Cold has been moved to Level 45: Revenge deals 5% more damage per target hit, up to five. Booming Voice generates 60 Rage (was 50 Rage), and increases damage you deal to affected enemies by 25% (was 20%). Crackling Thunder increases Thunder Clap’s radius by 50% (was 100%). New Talent: Devastator Passive. Replaces Devastate. Your auto-attacks deal additional damage, generate 5 Rage, and have a 30% chance to reset the cooldown of Shield Slam. Focused Rage has been removed. Heavy Repercussions extends Shield Block by 1.0 seconds (was 1.5 seconds) Intercept now gives 15 Rage (was 10). Never Surrender ignores up to 100% more damage (was 75%). Ravager increases your Parry chance by 35% (was 30%). Revenge damage increased by 29%. Revenge now has a 3 second cooldown, and costs 30 Rage. Dodge/Parry makes your next Revenge free. Safeguard now transfers 30% of damage (was 20%). Shield Block now costs 15 Rage. Thunder Clap now generates 5 Rage, and its damage has been increased. Ultimatum has been removed. Vengeance now affects Revenge (was Focused Rage). Warbringer now stuns for 2.5 seconds (was 1.5 seconds). Warlord’s Challenge also reduces the cooldown of Berserker Rage by 15 seconds.



Class Halls

The Sunblossom pollen from the Druid Class Hall evergreen plant plots now provides +10% damage reduction for 1 hour (was +travel form speed).

Items

Legendary item adjustments:

Aggramar’s Stride: Now grants movement speed based on Haste or Crit, whichever is higher. Additionally, the movement speed bonus now stacks with other movement speed bonuses.

Cinidaria, the Symbiote: Your attacks cause an additional 30% damage as Physical to enemies above 90% health and heal you for 100% of the damage done.

Norgannon's Foresight: Standing still for 8 seconds grants you Foresight, allowing you to cast while moving for 5 seconds. This duration begins when you start moving.

Prydaz, Xavaric’s Magnum Opus: Every 30 seconds, gain an absorb shield for 15% (25% for non-tanks) of your maximum health for 30 seconds. Now has Critical Strike, Haste, and Mastery as secondary stats.

Roots of Shaladrassil: Standing still causes you to send deep roots into the ground healing you for 3% of your maximum health every 1 second (was 4% every 3 seconds).

Sephuz’s Secret: Successfully applying a loss of control effect to an enemy, interrupting an enemy, or dispelling any target grants you 70% increased movement speed and 25% Haste (was 15%) for 10 seconds. This effect may occur once every 30 seconds.

Demon Hunter (Vengeance) Runemaster's Pauldrons: Metamorphosis resets the remaining cooldown on all your Sigils and Empower Wards, and grants 1 charge of Demon Spikes. Now procs when Last Resort (talent) procs. (Havoc) Anger of the Half-Giants: Demon's Bite generates an additional 1 to 14 Fury (was 1 to 20). Demon Blades generates an additional 1 to 8 Fury (was 1 to 12). (Havoc) Loramus Thalipedes' Sacrifice: Damage increase per subsequent target increased to 10% (was 5%).

Death Knight (Blood) Service of Gorefiend: Now activates an additional time (two additional times with Mouth of Hell artifact trait) while Dancing Rune Weapon is active. (Frost) Seal of Necrofantasia: Cooldown reduction for Empower Rune weapon increased to 10% (was 5%). (Unholy) The Instructor’s Fourth Lesson: Scourge Strike now has a chance to burst an additional 1-3 Festering Wounds (was 1-5). (Frost) Perseverance of the Ebon Martyr: Now also applies to enemies recently damaged by Remorseless Winter.

Druid Ekowraith, the Creator of Worlds: Increases the effect of Astral Influence, Feline Swiftness, Thick Hide, and Ysera's Gift by 75% (was 50%). (Balance) Impeccable Fel Essence: Cooldown reduction is now 1 second per 12 Astral Power spent (was 8). (Balance) Promise of Elune, the Moon Goddess: Stacks gained now also reduce the global cooldown of Regrowth. (Balance) The Emerald Dreamcatcher: Astral Power cost reduction of Starsurges reduced to 7 per stack (was 10 per stack). (Feral) The Wildshaper's Clutch: Critical damage from your Bleeds have a 30% (was 40%) chance to trigger Primal Fury.

Hunter (Beast Mastery) Roar of the Seven Lions: Bestial Wrath reduces the Focus cost of all your abilities by 15% (was 20%). (Beast Mastery) The Apex Predator's Claw: Your pet gains the passive abilities of all pet specializations and deals 5% (was 10%) increased damage. (Beast Mastery/Survival) Call of the Wild: Reduces the cooldown of all Aspects by 35% (was 50%). (Marksmanship) Ullr's Feather Snowshoes: The remaining cooldown on Trueshot is reduced by 0.8 seconds (was 1.0 second) each time you cast a damaging Shot. (Survival) Frizzo’s Fingertrap: Now spreads Lacerate at full duration. (Survival) Nesinwary’s Trapping Treads: Focus gained increased to 25 per trap (was 15).

Mage (Arcane) Mystic Kilt of the Rune Master: Arcane Barrage grants you 3% (was 4%) of your maximum mana per Arcane Charge spent. (Arcane) Rhonin's Assaulting Armwraps: Arcane Missiles has a 18% (was 25%) chance to make your next Arcane Blast cast within 6 seconds cost no mana. (Fire) Marquee Bindings of the Sun King: After consuming Hot Streak, there is a 15% (was 20%) chance that your next non-instant Pyroblast cast within 15 seconds deals 300% additional damage. (Fire) Koralon's Burning Torch: Scorch deals 350% increased damage and is now a guaranteed Critical Strike against enemies below 30% health.

Monk (Brewmaster) Fundamental Observation: Zen Meditation is no longer cancelled when you move or when you are hit by a melee attack, and reduces the cooldown of Zen Meditation by 50%. (Brewmaster) Firestone Walkers: Now reduces Fortifying Brew’s cooldown by 2 seconds (was 1 second) per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 6 seconds (was 4 seconds). (Mistweaver) Ei'thas, Lunar Glides of Eramas: Rising Sun Kick causes your target's next melee attack to extend your heal over time effects by 5 seconds (was 2 seconds). (Windwalker) Hidden Master’s Forbidden Touch: Duration during which you can recast Touch of Death increased to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). (Windwalker) Cenedril, Reflector of Hatred: Now causes Touch of Karma to deal 150% increased damage, and no longer increases absorb.

Paladin Chain of Thrayn: Avenging Wrath increases healing done by an additional 25% for Holy and 50% for Protection/Retribution and increases damage done by an additional 20%. Uther's Guard: Your Blessing of Freedom, Blessing of Sacrifice, and Blessing of Protection have 50% increased duration and heal the target for 15% of maximum health. (Retribution) Justice Gaze: Hammer of Justice deals 600% (was 350%) weapon damage and has 75% reduced cooldown when used against an enemy above 75% health. (Retribution) Liadrin's Fury Unleashed: While Avenging Wrath is active, you gain 1 Holy Power every 4 seconds (was 2.5 seconds). (Retribution) Whisper of the Nathrezim: Templar’s Verdict and Divine Storm increase the damage of your next Templar’s Verdict or Divine Storm within 4 seconds by 15% (was 25%).

Priest Phyrix’s Embrace: Now increases Guardian Spirit's duration and healing bonus by 50% and Guardian Spirit no longer terminates its healing bonus effect when sacrificing itself. (Shadow) Anund’s Seared Shackles: Each time Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch deal damage, your next Void Bolt gains 4% (was 2%) increased damage, stacking up to 50 times. (Shadow) Mother Shahraz’s Seduction: You gain 5 stacks of Voidform when you enter Voidform. (Shadow) Mangaza’s Madness: Increases the maximum number of charges of Mind Blast by 1 (was 2). (Shadow) The Twins’ Painful Touch: Your first Mind Flay (was Mind Sear) cast after entering Voidform spreads Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch to 3 enemies within 10 yards of your target.

Rogue Insignia of Ravenholdt: Additional damage decreased, and no longer damages enemies under the effects of breakable crowd-control. (Assassination) Zoldyck Family Training Shackles: Your Poisons and Bleeds deal 30% (was 40%) increased damage to targets below 30% health. (Outlaw) Greenskin's Waterlogged Wristcuffs: Between the Eyes has a 20% chance per Combo Point to increase the damage of your next Pistol Shot by 300% (was 400%). (Subtlety) Shadow Satyr's Walk: Shadowstrike restores 3 (was 10) Energy plus an additional 1 Energy for every 3 yards (was 2) between you and your target.

Shaman (Elemental/Enhancement) Eye of the Twisting Nether: Damaging enemies with your Fire, Frost, or Nature abilities increases all damage you deal by 1.5% (was 2%) for 8 seconds. Each element adds a separate application. (Elemental) The Deceiver's Blood Pact: Earth Shock has a 20% (was 30%) chance to refund all of the Maelstrom spent. (Enhancement) Spiritual Journey: Feral Spirits now cools down 500% faster (was 300%) while in Spirit Wolf form. (Restoration) Focuser of Jonat, the Elder: Healing Wave and Healing Surge increase the healing of your next Chain Heal by 10% (was 15%), stacking up to 5 times.

Warrior Ayala’s Stone Heart: Procs per minute reduced. (Arms) Archavon’s Heavy Hand: Mortal Strike refunds 8 Rage (was 15). (Fury) Ceann-Ar Charger: Gain 8 Rage (was 10 Rage) whenever you Enrage. (Fury) Kazzalax, Fujieda’s Fury: Bloodthirst increases all damage you deal and all healing you take by 1% for 10 seconds, stacking up to 4 times (was 5 times). (Protection) Kakushan’s Stormscale Gauntlets: Affected spells changed (was Shield Slam and Revenge) to Shield Slam and Thunderclap. (Protection) Destiny Driver: Absorb amount increased to 50% (was 15%).

Warlock (Affliction) Hood of Eternal Disdain: Agony deals its full damage 10% (was 20%) faster. (Destruction) Alythess's Pyrogenics: Enemies affected by your Rain of Fire take 10% (was 7%) increased damage from your Fire spells. (Destruction) Feretory of Souls: Casting a damaging Fire spell has a 10% (was 15%) chance to generate a Soul Shard. (Destruction) Magistrike Restraints: Chaos Bolt has a 20% chance (was 30%) to strike an additional enemy within 30 yards. (Demonology) Sin’dorei Spite: For 25 seconds after casting Summon Doomguard or Summon Infernal, you and your minions deal 15% (was 30%) increased damage.



Player versus Player

Dampening now begins immediately in 2v2 Skirmish and 2v2 Arenas.

Blade’s Edge Arena has received a visual update.

Prestige level 9 has been added.

Artifact traits at 35 points and above are now enabled in PvP.

Damage caused by Soul Rip, Shadow Nova, On the Trail, and Shadowy Apparition should no longer break control effects such as Polymorph or Freezing Trap.

Honor talents that replace taunt effects for each Tank specialization will now cause their original taunt effect to be applied to non-player targets.

Class Adjustments

Death Knight Blood Blood Death Knights now deal 10% reduced damage in PvP (was 15%). Blooddrinker now deals 40% reduced damage in PvP (was 100%).

Demon Hunter Havoc Unending Hatred now grants 10 Fury (was 5). Eye of Leotheras now deals 6% of the target’s total health in damage (was 4%). Rushing Vault and Pinning Glare have been removed. New talent: Demonic Origins The cooldown of Metamorphosis is reduced by 2 minutes, and now lasts 15 seconds. While not in Metamorphosis, your damage is increased by 10%. New talent: Mana Rift You manifest a 6-yard-wide mana rift under the feet of your target. After 2 seconds, the rift erupts, dealing 8% of enemies’ total health in Chaos damage, and destroying 8% of enemies’ total mana (if present). Mana Break now deals 15% of the target’s total health in Chaos damage. Total health in damage is increased by 1% per 2% of the target’s total missing mana, up to 30%. Vengeance Vengeance Demon Hunters now deal 10% reduced damage in PvP (was 15%). Illidan’s Grasp cooldown reduced to 60 seconds (was 90).



Druid Balance Celestial Downpour now increases the duration of Starfall by 100%, but you can only have one active at a time. Celestial Guardian magical damage reduction reduced to 20% (was 30%). Guardian Maul now deals 400% damage in PvP (was 100%). Guardian Druids now take 10% increased damage from players (was 25%). Guardian Druids now deal normal damage in PvP. Shapemender has been removed. Hibernating Growth has been removed. Enraged Mangle has been removed. Sharpened Claws now increases Swipe and Thrash damage by 100%. Overrun no longer shares a cooldown with Feral Charge. Den Mother now increases you and your allies’ maxiumum health by 15% within 15 yards. Demoralizing Roar cooldown is now 30 seconds (was 60 seconds). Toughness is now a level 34 talent (was level 37), replacing Softened Blows. New Talent: Roaring Speed Reduces the cooldown of your Stampeding Roar by 90 seconds. New Talent: Master Shapeshifter Your Feral, Balance, or Restoration Affinity is amplified, granting an additional effect: (Balance) After you enter Moonkin Form, you gain 30% spell haste for 10 seconds. (Feral) While in Cat Form, your damage is increased by 30%. (Restoration) After you Swiftmend, the cast time and healing of your Healing Touch is increased by 30% for 8 seconds. New Talent: Malorne’s Swiftness Your Travel Form movement speed while within a Battleground or Arena is increased by 20% and you always move at 100% movement speed while in Travel Form. New Talent: Raging Frenzy Your Frenzied Regeneration also generates 60 Rage over 3 seconds. Restoration Focused Growth now also reduces the mana cost of Lifebloom by 50%.



Hunter Viper Sting now has a 30 second cooldown, down from 45. Scorpid Sting now has a 24 second cooldown, down from 30. Scorpid Sting now has an 8 second duration, up from 6. Spider Sting now has a 45 second cooldown, down from 60. Spider Sting's initial debuff duration is 4 seconds, down from 5. Silence duration unchanged. Marksmanship Sniper Shot no longer has a cooldown (was 6 seconds). Survival Steel Trap's out of combat Waylay bonus deals 150% additional damage in PvP situations (was 500%).

Mage Frost Burst of Cold increases Cond of Cold damage by 250% (was 600%).

Monk Brewmaster Microbrew reduces the cooldown of Fortifying Brew by 50%, and no longer reduces its duration. Incendiary Brew is now renamed Incendiary Breath, is now passive, and increases the cooldown of Breath of Fire by 100%. Hot Trub now deals 50% of purified Stagger damage to nearby targets (was 25%). Guard no longer provides an absorb, instead it allows the Monk to Stagger 30% of damage received by allies within 15 yards. Eerie Fermentation now provides 5% magic damage reduction and 10% movement speed for each level of Stagger active. Mistweaver Counteract Magic increases Renewing Mists heal for 135% (was 125%). Healing Sphere now has a 15 second charge recovery cooldown (was 45 seconds). Surge of Mist now causes Enveloping Mist to have a seven second cooldown (was 8 seconds). Way of the Crane now also makes you immune to stun effects. Refreshing Breeze now increases the healing of Vivify by 20% (was 25%). Windwalker Spinning Fire Blossom now always triggers Mastery: Combo Strikes. Disabling Reach now increases Disable’s range to 10 yards (was 12 yards). Zen Moment now costs 3 Chi (was 5 Chi). Control the Mists now occurs every 10 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Paladin Cleansing Light is a new honor talent replacing Pure of Heart for Protection and Retribution. Cleansing Light removes all Disease and Poison effects within 15 yards of the Paladin. Luminescence now only activates on heals cast by targets other than the Paladin. Holy Holy Paladin's template secondary stat distribution has changed: 50% Mastery 125% Haste 75% Versatility 150% Critical Strike Avenging Crusader now has a (35% of base mana) cost (was no mana cost). Ultimate Sacrifice no longer cancels based on the Paladin’s health. Ultimate Sacrifice’s damage transfer periodic is now 4 seconds (was 12 seconds). Protection Protection Paladin's template secondary stat distribution has changed: 25% Mastery 200% Haste 50% Versatility 125% Critical Strike Guarded by the Light now stacks up to 2 times (was 3). Guarded by the Light no longer reduces the mana cost of Flash of Light. Hallowed Ground now suppresses movement speed reductions while allies are standing in your Consecration. Steed of Glory increases the duration of Divine Steed by 2 seconds (was 4). Retribution Retribution Paladin's template Strength is now 80%, down from 85%. Retribution Paladin's template secondary stat distribution has changed: 25% Mastery 160% Haste 50% Versatility 165% Critical Strike



Priest Discipline Solemn Prayers removed. Renewed Hope removed. Strength of Soul now also heals targets to which you apply Power Word: Shield. New talent: Trinity The duration of your Atonement is increased to 30 seconds and the healing transferred through Atonement is increased by 20%. Atonement can now only affect a maximum of 3 targets and can only be applied through Plea. Dome of Light now increases Power Word: Barrier’s damage reduction effect by 45% (was 25%). Power Word: Fortitude now increases maximum health by 20% (was 10%). New Talent: Ultimate Radiance Your Power Word: Radiance is now instant cast and the healing is increased by 250%, with a 6 second cooldown. Holy Heal now heals for 200% in PvP. Prayer of Mending now heals for 150% in PvP. Delivered from Evil re-designed: Now reduces the cooldown of Leap of Faith by 45 seconds, but no longer creates an absorption shield on the target. Holy Ward’s cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 45 seconds). New Talent: Miracle Worker: Holy Word: Serenity now has 2 charges. Rapid Mending now also increases the radius of Prayer of Mending by 20 yards. Divine Attendant re-designed: Now reduces the cooldown of Guardian Spirit by 2 minutes. Ray of Hope’s cooldown reduced from to 45 seconds (was 60 seconds). Greater Heal re-designed: Heal increases the targets total health by 10% for 15 seconds. Stacks up to 2.

Rogue All Rogues template Stamina is now 100% (was 90%). Assassination Flying Daggers now also increases the radius of Fan of Knives by 100%.



Shaman Enhancement Thundercharge now increases the cooldown of all recovery abilities by 70% (was 30%). Restoration Calming Waters moved to level 34, replacing Inner Renewal. Earth Shield now has a 5 second cooldown. Earth Shield now provides 15% damage reduction (was 20%). Earth Shield now triggers at 8% health loss (was 6%). Earth Shield's mana cost has been increased to 15% base mana (was 12.6%). Earth Shield is no longer dispellable. Electrocute damage increased 20% Spirit Link mana cost reduced, and no longer has a cooldown. Targets linked now receive 100% increased healing from your Chain Heal and Riptide. Healing Wave now heals for 200% more in PvP (was 135%). Rippling Waters healing increased by 20%. Rippling Waters now also grants Riptide 1 additional charge. New Talent: Tidebringer Every 8 seconds, the cast time of your next Chain Heal is reduced by 50% within 15 seconds. Maximum of 2 charges.

Warrior New Talent: Disarm Disarm the enemy’s weapons and shield for 8 seconds. Disarmed creatures deal significantly reduced damage. Arms Arms Warrior's template Strength reduced to 105% (was 110%). Blood Hunt removed. Ready for Battle removed. Sharpen Blade now has a 25 second cooldown (was 45 seconds). New Talent: Storm of Destruction Reduces the cooldown of Bladestorm by 33%, and Bladestorm now also applies Mortal Wound to all targets you hit. Pain Train is now a level 8 honor talent (was 43). Shadow of the Colossus has moved from being a level 25 to level 28 honor talent. Shadow of the Colossus now also increases the Rage you gain when you charge by 25. Wrecking Crew removed. New Talent: Duel You challenge the target to a duel. While challenged, all damage you and the target deal to all targets other than each other is reduced by 50%. Lasts 8 seconds. New Talent: War Banner You throw down a banner at your feet, rallying your allies and increasing movement speed by 30%, and reducing the duration of all incoming crowd control effects by 50% within 30 yards. Lasts 15 seconds. Fury Fury Warrior's template secondary stats have been adjusted: 75% Mastery 150% Haste 100% Versatility 75% Critical Strike Enrage reduces damage taken in PvP situations by 10% (was 20%). Warpaint further reduces this to 5% (was 15%). Blood Hunt removed. Death Wish now has a 15 second cooldown, and stacks up to 15 times (was 5). Protection Protection Warrior's template secondary stats have been adjusted: 25% Mastery 175% Haste 50% Versatility 150% Critical Strike Protection Warriors now deal 10% reduced damage in PvP (was 15%). Protection Warriors now take 15% increased damage from players (was 25%). Tenderizer removed.



Quests