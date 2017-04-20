Am 27. April erscheint das Strategiespiel Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War 3, welches für viele die Echtzeitstrategie-Hoffnung des Jahres darstellt.

Inzwischen sind die ersten Tests zum Spiel aufgetaucht, welche wir euch in unserer Übersicht näherbringen wollen. Es hat den Anschein, als würde sich die Durchschnittswertung in einem mittleren 80er-Bereich bewegen.

Die Testübersicht zu Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War 3 beschreibt ein ziemlich gutes Strategiespiel. (2) Quelle: PC Games

Auch PC Games hat das Strategie-Epos schon getestet. Redakteur Matti Sandqvist schreibt in seinem Fazit: "Als Dawn of War 3 angekündigt wurde, war ich nicht nur so richtig begeistert, sondern zählte beinahe schon die Tage bis zum Erscheinungstermin. Warum? Weil ich mit den Echtzeitstrategie-Spielen der "alten Schule" aufgewachsen bin. Vor allem die versprochenen epischen Schlachten und das Errichten der eigenen Basis waren zwei gute Gründe, weshalb ich mir ausmalte, dass Dawn of War 3 genau mein Ding sein würde. Und nun? Relic Entertainment hat zwar genau das geliefert, was sie uns versprochen haben, trotzdem bin ich nicht vollends zufrieden - allerdings beileibe nicht enttäuscht. Aber für meinen Geschmack sind die riesigen Gefechte eine Spur zu hektisch. Wenn ich schon mit zig Einheiten hantieren muss, dann hätte die Spielmechanik auch etwas weniger mikromanagementlastig ausfallen sollen. Doch am Ende ist das Meckern auf hohem Niveau, denn Dawn of War 3 ist ein wirklich gutes Echtzeitstrategie-­Spiel geworden und dürfte alle Warhammer-Fans mit seiner epischen Kampagne zufriedenstellen."

Doch auch die internationale Spielepresse hat Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War 3 schon bewertet. In unserer Übersicht zeigen wir euch, wie gut es abgeschnitten hat. Als Grundlage dienen die bei Metacritic.com eingereichten Reviews.

Hardcore Gamer - 90

A new Dawn of War has risen, and it's an exciting return from a long dormant franchise. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III successfully takes the best elements from the previous two games and blends them with traditional RTS mechanics to create a game with deep strategic gameplay. The campaign, which ultimately serves as a glorified tutorial, is entertaining and lengthy enough to keep players hooked for hours even though it's predictable. The focus on Elite units differentiates Dawn of War III from its competitors by introducing a new sense of depth and progression into the game.

Gamer.nl - 90

Die-hards might have something to say about some of Relics choices, but even they can't deny the excellent real-time strategy game that is Dawn of War 3. It is rich in choices, has great production value and offers an amazing campaign.

Everyeye.it - 88

Gamestar - 86

Bombastische Schlachten, dicke Kampagne, spannender Multiplayer - Dawn of War meldet sich triumphal zurück!

IGN Spain - 85

Relic gets to mix the past two games of the franchise in an intense game but fails to create an intense campaign. The multiplayer will provide tons of fun to the players.

GameWatcher - 85

A solid third entry for the franchise that executes its mechanics very well. Sadly the lack of multiplayer modes at launch is disappointing but a great game that should please many.

3DJuegos - 85

More than ten years after its initial release, Warhammer 40,000 series comes back with a third installment. Dawn of War 3 isn't a perfect game, but it allows the saga to continue on a high note.

Stevior - 85

Once again, Relic has done a great job at bringing Warhammer 40,000 to the digital world.

The Games Machine - 82

Despite being pretty different from the second chapter of the series, Dawn of War III is a proper strategic title, with a great campaign and an excellent balancing. Too bad, the multiplayer offering is pretty scarce.

PCGamesN - 80

This is the most conventional RTS in an historically unconventional series. While this fact alone may divide players, its quality of presentation and polished mechanics mean that, as it inevitably expands with more content, Dawn of War III may yet become the champion of a genre that remains stubbornly resistant to evolution.

USgamer - 80

After the pure RTS of Dawn of War and the RPG leanings of Dawn of War II, Relic Entertainment decides to settle in the middle ground with Dawn of War III. Base-building returns, heroes get an overhaul with Elite units, and combat becomes more aggressive and faster-paced. Dawn of War III is a game that pulls from its past, while taking some elements from modern day gaming to make something new in the franchise.

Trusted Reviews - 80

There's still something a little old-school about Dawn of War III's RTS action, but when it scratches those same old itches so well, there's very little reason to complain. It's a game that takes new influences from the MOBA and uses them well, mixing up powerful Elites with tactically interesting units to create great battlefield moments, while spinning an interesting yarn from three different perspectives.

Eurogamer Italy - 80

SpazioGames - 80

Warhammer: Dawn of War III is a new starting point, with many new features in the gameplay, but not everyone will appreciate the changes made by Relic. Surely, no one will love the spare content.

TheSixthAxis - 80

Where most game series can rest on their laurels, Dawn of War III is essentially the third reinvention of Relic's Warhammer 40,000 RTS. As the game captures a sense of grand scale, it loses some of the strategic nuance in changes to the cover system, and it's a disappointment that tried and tested multiplayer modes aren't included as well. That said, the campaign makes for an enjoyable and challenging romp through yet another crisis in the 40K universe, and while some gameplay elements have been simplified, the three deeply contrasting races offer plenty for players to sink their teeth into online.

Polygon - 80

Dawn of War 3 makes an admirable attempt to nudge forward a genre that has struggled in recent years to progress. The addition of Elites offers intriguing and complex challenges for those who are prepared to put in the necessary practice. Relic has obviously thought long and hard about how realtime strategy might best be improved — even if true evolution seems out of the game's grasp.

GameSpot - 80

Dawn of War III builds and maintains an organic tension that yields huge pay-offs, and there's nothing else quite like it.

XGN - 80

Dawn of War 3 is a good RTS game in the Warhammer franchise. The races and units are well-balanced, as are the maps. Dawn of War 3 only has three races to play with, however, and the graphics are not that good.

Destructoid - 75

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III takes a few steps back in time to make one step forward. It hearkens back to a lot of older design choices from the first game, and attempts to build upon other RTS conventions in the process.

PC Invasion - 70

Relic reinvent Dawn of War once again, retaining many RTS staples and borrowing a little from their MOBA genre-cousins. It's not a flawless mix, and the multiplayer contents are a bit lean; but distinctive factions, a solid campaign, and largely compatible mechanics give Dawn of War 3 a strong base of operations.