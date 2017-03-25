Vikings: Wolves of Midgard - Let's Play des Wikinger-Hack'n'Slays​

25.03.2017 um 11:15 Uhr Vikings: Wolves of Midgard ist ein Action-Rollenspiel, in dem sich Diablo-Fans sofort zurecht finden werden - allerdings macht es einige Dinge auch anders als die Konkurrenz. Wolfgang Fischer hat Vikings: Wolves of Midgard ausführlich getestet und erzählt im Let's Play mit Simon genau, was alles in Vikings: Wolves of Midgard steckt!

