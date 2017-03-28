Online-Abo
      • Von xNomAnorx Erfahrener Benutzer
        Ich find es sieht gut aus :-)
        Bisher hat mir Alicia Vikander in ihren Rollen immer gefallen und ich glaube auch als Lara könnte sie ganz gut passen. Angelina Jolie fand ich ätzend, eine etwas realistischere, menschlichere Version würde imho sehr gut passen.
        Ob der Film dann allerdings im Endeffekt gut wird - eher nicht 
      • Von sauerlandboy79 Erfahrener Benutzer
        Zitat von Tariguz
        Oh nein! Die verweichlichte neue Lara... ich vermisse die "classic" Lara. Eine richtige Powerfrau einfach.
        Willst du ernsthaft wieder diese Möchtegern-Cool-Version a la Angelina Jolie? :-B

        Also ich nicht. Kein Stück.

        Gesendet von meinem 6070K mit Tapatalk
      • Von Tariguz Benutzer
        Oh nein! Die verweichlichte neue Lara... ich vermisse die "classic" Lara. Eine richtige Powerfrau einfach.
Tomb Raider Film
Tomb Raider: Erste offizielle Fotos von Alicia Vikander als Lara Croft
Im Jahr 2018 erscheint ein neuer Film der Tomb Raider-Reihe in den Kinos. Knapp ein Jahr vor dem Start wurden nun erste offizielle Bilder von Protagonistin Lara Croft veröffentlicht, die von Oscar-Gewinnerin Alicia Vikander gespielt wird.
28.03.2017
