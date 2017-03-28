Im kommenden Jahr dürfen sich Fans der Tomb Raider-Reihe auf einen neuen Kinofilm unter der Leitung von Graham King und Regisseur Roar Uthaug (The Wave, Escape) freuen. Die Handlung fokussiert sich auf die Suche von Protagonistin Lara Croft nach ihrem verschollenen Vater. Allgemein soll sich die Verfilmung am Spiele-Reboot aus dem Jahr 2013 von Crystal Dynamics orientieren. Knapp ein Jahr vor der Veröffentlichung wurden nun erste offizielle Fotos von Oscar-Gewinnerin Alicia Vikander in der Rolle als Lara Croft veröffentlicht. In der folgenden Bildergalerie könnt ihr euch die Bilder ansehen.





Neben Alicia Vikander ist auch Schauspieler Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained) an Bord und übernimmt die Rolle des Bösewichts Father Mathias Vogel. Daniel Wu als Lu Ren und Dominic West als Lord Richard Croft werden ebenfalls zum Cast des Streifens gehören. Zusätzlich zu den Fotos veröffentlichte die Internetseite "NME" die offizielle Zusammenfassung des anstehenden Tomb Raider-Films:

"Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father's global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he's truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can't understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death. Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara, who-against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit-must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider."

Die noch namenlose Verfilmung ist für eine Veröffentlichung am 16. März 2018 in den deutschen Kinos datiert. Weitere Meldungen zum Tomb Raider-Film findet Ihr auf unserer Themenseite.

Quelle: Eurogamer

