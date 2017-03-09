Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Abstürze, Freezes, Bugs - Liste mit Problemen
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands wurde von Presse und Usern zwar durchaus wohlwollend angenommen. Fehlerfrei ist der Taktik-Shooter aber keineswegs. Hersteller Ubisoft ist sich dessen bewusst und hat deshalb eine Liste mit gemeldeten Performance- und Gameplay-Bugs zusammengestellt, die behoben werden sollen.
Am gestrigen Mittwoch ist Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands für PC, PS4 und Xbox One erschienen. Das erste Feedback der Steam-User ist zwar durchaus positiv. Dennoch bemängeln einige Frühkäufer zahlreiche Probleme mit der Technik (Framedrops, Freezes, Abstürze etc.). Vereinzelt wird auch von Gameplay-Bugs, wie einem nicht auftauchenden Endgegner, berichtet. Allerdings ist nicht nur die PC-Version keineswegs fehlerfrei. Auch auf den beiden Konsolen läuft Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildland noch nicht komplett rund.
Die gute Nachricht ist nun, dass sich Ubisoft der vorhandenen Probleme bewusst ist. An Lösungen wird gearbeitet, teilweise sind sie sogar bereits implementiert. Der Hersteller von Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands hat nämlich eine lange Liste mit gemeldeten Programmfehlern veröffentlicht, zu finden unterhalb. Teilweise wurden diese bereits gefixt oder stehen bereits auf der Liste für den nächsten Patch. Bei anderen kann das offenbar länger dauern. Alle weiteren News, Infos und auch schon den Test gibt's wie gewohnt auf der Themenseite zu Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands.
Offizielle Liste mit bekannten Problemen in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands:
General issues
Gameplay - AI Vehicle Pathfinding
Some users have reported issues on some specific locations in relation to the AI pathfinding, causing some vehicle collision. We are currently investigating this situation.
Gameplay - Melee-killed enemies are tagged as "surrendering enemies killed"
When trying to kill an enemy with close-quarters-combat (melee), the "surrendering enemy killed" notification may appear. Since surrendering enemies are considered as civilians, killing too many of them may result a mission fail. We are sorry for the inconvenience and have already fixed this issue for the next patch.
Mission - Boss will not re-initialise after mission replay
After a mission fail, mission boss might not re-initialize when trying to replay the mission. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
Mission - La Plaga will not try to run-away when detecting player
When reaching La Plaga, this one will not try to run-away by using the nearby bike when detecting the players. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch
Mission - Missing helicopter for Medication air transport activity on Tabacal
It can be noticed that when playing in the Tabacal region, the side activity "Medication Air Transport" might not be available due to the fact that the helicopter is not spawning. We are sorry for the inconvenience and are currently investigating this issue.
Tacmap - Bosses might appear in red when un-zooming the map
When un-zooming the minimap to reach the Cartel view and going back to the tacmap, some bosses might appear in red despite not being killed by the player yet. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
Co-op - Replication break when VIP interact with vehicles
When playing in Coop, it can be noticed that replication might be affected when a VIP interact with a vehicle. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch
Co-op - Cutscenes unavailable for other players when replaying missions
When playing Coop, it may be noticed that only the player that is restarting a mission is able to see the custscenes. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
Co-op - Unable to damage vehicles from other players
In co-op, when a player enter and leave a vehicle, it can be noticed that other players are unable to deal damage to this vehicle. The team is currently investigating this issue.
Uplay - Download Issues
Some players are reporting that their download on Uplay is getting stuck at 27GB. Our team is aware of this issue and currently investigating.
Pre-order - Invalid code
Some players are reporting they've been unable to redeem their codes on the Redeem site "code invalid". Please have a look at the FAQ for more details
PC - Outdated version
Some players are reporting getting an outdated error message when booting the game. We suggest you to remove all previous versions of the game and verify game files. You can also try deleting some other files, such as: events.xml, Uyuni.grw, VersionDescription.ini and NvGsa.x64.dll.
Glitches and bugs
Glitch/Bug - 3D model glitch when changing save slot
After the deletion of an existing game save or changing slot, it can be notice that the 3D model of the Ghost in not centred in the Charactersmith. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
Glitch/Bug - Level of Details (LOD) issues from far distances
When piloting a helicopter or a plane at high altitude, it can be noticed that some visual elements are not showing properly. The team is currently investigating this situation.
Shop - Missing DLC/Season pass in-game store
It can be noticed when reaching the in-game store menu that the Season Pass / DLC category is empty. As a workaround, you can get this content directly from your console or Uplay/Steam store.
Shop - Empty chest after weapon purchase
When buying a weapon in the store that is available in the game world, it may happen that the chest that is supposed to contain this weapon is empty when trying to interact with it. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
PS4 - "The Champion" trophy
In certain conditions, the "The Champion" trophy might not be triggered at the associated level cap. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
Ubisoft Club - "Welcome Back" pop-up
If you participated in the Beta phases of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, a pop-up should be prompted at 2nd launch to remind you of the Ubisoft Rewards you are eligible for. However, this pop-up might not appear. This does not affect your eligibility for this content. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
PC - Crash when opening map
A few players are reporting that when opening the map in-game, the game crashes to desktop. Our team is aware of the issue and is investigating. We recommend you to verify your game files or reinstall the game.
PC - Unable to launch the game on non-OS hard drive
On some configurations, the game won't start when installed on a non-OS hard drive. We are currently investigating this issue. As a work-around, we recommend you to go the Ghost Recon Wildlands installation folder and run rungame.exe with administrator rights once.
Gameplay - Intel HUD missing
Some players who are playing with the HUD disabled are getting stuck when collecting Intel as there is no prompt to choose which Intel to collect. We recommend you to enable the 'Notifications' and 'Input reminders' options in the settings for the time being.
Performance issues
Xbox One - FPS drop when pressing Xbox button
It can be noticed that when pressing the Xbox button on the gamepad and resuming gameplay, the game may suffer from a FPS drop for a few seconds. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
PC - Few seconds freeze when opening TacMap
It can be noticed when opening the TacMap that the game may freeze for a few seconds (3s). This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
PC - Multi-GPU Support
layers using a SLI/Crossfire setup may experience severe stuttering and flickering during gameplay. We are currently working with our partners to solve those issues as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we recommend you to disable your second GPU when playing Ghost Recon Wildlands. We are sorry for the inconvenience.
PC - Autosave low FPS
Some players have been reporting low FPS during autosaving. The team is currently investigating this situation.
PC - Unable to launch the game on non-OS hard drive
On some configurations, the game won't start when installed on a non-OS hard drive. We are currently investigating this issue. As a work-around, we recommend you go the Ghost Recon Wildlands installation folder and run rungame.exe with administrator rights once.
Performance - FPS drop in heavily populated areas
When crossing heavily populated areas, such as cities, the game may suffer from a temporary FPS drop. The development team is currently investigating this situation.
PS4 - Performance drop after 100KM
When reaching a total driving distance of 100KM, the associated trophy on PS4 might be triggered in loop, impacting performance of the gameplay. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
Controls - Fake controller
Some players have been reporting that despite not having any controller plugged into their system, the game is using a gamepad as default controller. This issue can be related to the previous installation of a virtual joystick or previously connected devices - including, for instance, VJoy software. Please verify on your Device Manager > Human Interface Devices that only connected devices are activated.
Ghost Recon HQ app
Crash - Launch crash on iPod 5th Gen & iPhone 4S
We identified crashes at launch on iPod 5th Gen & iPhone 4. We are currently investigating this issue and are not recommending using those devices with the Ghost Recon Wildlands HQ App for the time being.
Crash - Android only- Crash on Satellite view mode
When using the Satellite view during an extensive game session, the app may crash. A restart of the app will solve the issue. We are currently investigating.
Crash - App crash when entering website
On some specific devices, the app may crash when entering the web-site feature.
Display - Landscape view lock on iPhone 7+
It can be noticed that the app is only available on Landscape view on iPhone 7+. We are currently investigating this situation.
Freeze - Freeze after multiple logins/logouts
When trying to login & logout repetitively in a row, the Ubisoft Club icon may remain stuck and freezing the app. A simple reboot will solve the issue.
Android - Back button unavailable on website view
On Android devices, the back button might not be functional while using the web site view.
Android - Return to main menu when locking device on website view
When locking the device on Android while using the website view, the app may be automatically redirect to the main menu.
Bug/Glitch - Application unable to sync
Some players are unable to sync their app with their game. Please try to use the following workaround:
Go to START >Type in "Windows Firewall with Advanced Security" (Without quotes)
-Click > Inbound Rules
-Click > New Rule (Right column)
-Click > Program > Next
-Browse > Ghost Recon WIldlands EXE (GRW.exe) Wherever it is installed for you > Next
-Allow the connection > Next
-Keep all three checked > Next
-Name it what you like > Description > Finish
-Do this for Outbound Rule as well so they can communicate.
Ghost Recon Network
Stats - Inconsistency in enemy killed statistics
It can be noticed in the Ghost Recon Network that the Total Enemy Killed counter is not accurate. We are currently investigating this issue
Stats - Missing icon for several weapons
It can be noticed that some weapon icons are missing in the Weapon Leaderboard of the Ghost Recon Network.
Stats - Confusing "favourite vehicle" stat
On the Ghost Recon Network advanced stats page, the favourite vehicle counter is using "m" unit instead of the "min" one. This stats is indeed based on the time spent on the vehicle and not the covered distance.
Notifications - Missing notifications
While using the Ghost Recon Network, it may happen that notifications are not displayed in real time and would require a refresh of the page.
Taskforce - TaskForce emblem not updating
It can be noticed that some Task Forces emblems selected in the game may not update on the Ghost Recon Network website.
Achievements - Confusing "Recruitment Command" unlock conditions
The unlock condition description of the "Recruitment Command" achievement might lead to confusion. The player has to accept more than 4 "Join Task Force Requests" in order to unlock this achievement.
PS4 - Browser feature not loading
Some PS4 users are reporting a "Cannot use this feature" error message when trying to use the PS4 browser. We're investigating the issue.
Website - GRN / Unknown User Message
Some players trying to access the GRN Website got the Unknown User message on the top right corner of the page instead of their real usernames. This issue should now be fixed.