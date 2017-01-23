Steam: Update ermöglicht Verschieben von Installationsordnern

Valve aktualisiert Steam. Seit kurzem steht ein neues Update bereit, das den Download-Client um nützliche Funktionen erweitert. Nach der Installation des Updates lassen sich beispielsweise installierte Spiele in einen anderen Ordner transferieren. Die entsprechende Einstellung versteckt sich unter Spiel > Eigenschaften > Lokale Dateien > Installationsordner verschieben. Sollte sich in diesem Menü nur ein Verzeichnis auswählen lassen, müssen unter Steam > Einstellungen > Downloads zunächst neue Bibliotheksordner angelegt werden. Anschließend sollten sich die Installationsordner in die gewünschten Verzeichnisse verschieben lassen.

Dem Changelog zum neuen Steam-Update lässt sich außerdem entnehmen, dass der "Steam Controller Configurator" nun weitere Gamepads unterstützt. Demnach können fortan die Tastenbelegungen für Xbox-360- und Xbox-One-Controller angepasst werden - diverse Dritthersteller-Gamepads für PlayStation 4 werden mittlerweile ebenfalls unterstützt. Mit dem neuen Steam-Update schafft Valve außerdem verschiedene Fehler aus der Welt. Beispielsweise wurde ein Fehler beseitigt, der den Steam-Client einfrieren ließ, nachdem der PC aus dem Ruhemodus gestartet wurde. Alle weiteren Änderungen im neuen Update für Steam findet ihr in den nachfolgend aufgelisteten Patchnotes. Auf unserer Themenseite fassen wir aktuelle News zu Steam zusammen. Behaltet am besten auch unseren Steam-Rabattführer im Auge.

Steam Update: Die Patchnotes

Updated Web control to Chromium v56.0.2924.10

Account email and password wizards are now web based and offer usability and recovery improvements

Game install folders can be moved to other Steam Library folders under Properties / Local Files

Improved download/update error messages when game files are locked by other programs

Improved error message when you fail to install a game and don't have enough disk space due to user quotas

Added "Repair" option for Steam Library Folders to fix Windows user access rights

Support for including log files and crash dumps in system reports when submitting some types of help requests

Fixed a client issue causing HITMAN™ to skip one-time setup on new computers

Fixed an issue that could cause the client to hang when the computer wakes from sleep mode

Fixed incorrect colors in screenshots and In-Home Streaming for Vulkan applications on AMD hardware

Added support for using the overlay keyboard for games that have launchers

Improved display when running on retina enabled devices under OSX

Added XBox 360, Xbox One, and Generic X-Input controller configurator support. This allows all recognized controller types to use the advanced mapping features of the Steam Controller Configurator. Note that because X-Input currently lacks per-controller means of unique identification, all controllers of that type will share personalization and configuration settings. As they share the same inputs, Xbox 360/One/Generic controllers will all see each-others configurations when browsing. Automatic conversion will be attempted when loading configurations from other controller types.

Unrecognized Generic X-Input gamepad style controllers will be recognized by the Steam Controller Configurator once their buttons have been assigned to match a generic gamepad layout.

Recommended configurations specified for a game by the developer will now attempt to assign based on Controller Type.

Added option to disable Guide Button issuing a Steam focus change. This is available through the Big Picture controller options menu. This allows better interoperability with other applications which use the Guide Button, such as PSNow.

Added Single Button simple button mode for trackpads. This allows a trackpad to be treated as a single giant button.

Fix for free-floating On Screen Keyboard running very slowly if a game was open but did not have focus or was running windowed.

Added independent horizontal/vertical scaling to joystick move and joystick mouse.

Joystick Move mode no longer shows mouse sensitivity option unless mouse output is selected.

Added additional support for third party PS4 controllers, including some HORI, MadCatz, and Armor pads and fight sticks.

Fixed a bug with PS4 triggers where they were being scaled incorrectly, leading to maxing out of the value too soon.

Added ability to change x-input controller order from the Controller Options menu - so in multi-controller setups of x-input games, the mapping of physical controller to x-input index can be swapped around. Note that this currently only applies to controllers that have opted into Steam Controller Configurator support.

Fixed Configurator Switch Controller interface not showing controller icons.

Re-enabled Gamepad outputs for desktop configurations for users of third party programs which hook into applications via the desktop configuration.

Added XBox Controller Rumble Support

Added 'Turn Off Controller' Support for PS4 Bluetooth and Wireless Receiver

Added Open Big Picture controller action binding.

Fixed a bug where Steam Chords wouldn't work reliably when multiple controllers were connected and disconnected in a single session.

Fixed Volume being muted when connecting a Sony Wireless Receiver in Windows

Fixed analog stick on-screen-keyboard interactions not working inside of Big Picture

Fixed Guide Button not switching into Big Picture when Steam has focus but Guide Button Focus option has been disabled.

Add support for Emio PS4 "Elite" controller

Added overlay support for new Windows 10 Insider preview builds

Reduced energy usage when Steam is not the active application rights

Improved interactions between the Steam runtime and host distribution libraries, which should let Steam work out of the box with open-source graphics drivers on modern distributions. If using an older distribution or running into problems, use STEAM_RUNTIME_PREFER_HOST_LIBRARIES=0 to revert to previous behavior.

Unify close-to-tray behavior with other platforms. If using a distribution that doesn't have proper compatible tray support, use STEAM_FRAME_FORCE_CLOSE=0

Added idle detection, friend status will now automatically switch to Away/Snooze

Fixed Steam not obeying SIGTERM, Steam will now gracefully exit when logging out of a session

Fixed keyboard input and cursor switching in overlay for Vulkan applications

Update Vulkan loader in the Steam runtime to enable Xlib support

Updated libxcb in the runtime with a fix for DRI3-related crashes on open-source graphics drivers

