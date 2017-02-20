Steam-Rabattführer: Schnäppchen ab 20.02. - Life is Strange und Rise of the Tomb Raider

Brandneu: Unser Steam-Rabattführer informiert euch regelmäßig mit Schnäppchen-Tipps aus der Welt des beliebten PC-Clients! Egal, ob Gratis-Wochenenden, kostenlose Spiele oder gigantische Rabatte auf eure Lieblingstitel: In diesem Artikel bekommt ihr die besten Steam-Schnäppchen-Tipps. Ihr habt selbst einen tollen Deal entdeckt, den die Welt auf jeden Fall kennen sollte? Dann scheut euch nicht und hinterlasst uns einen Kommentar am Ende dieser Zeilen und vielleicht taucht euer Tipp schon bald im nächsten Rabattführer auf!

Auf Steam läuft noch bis heute um 19 Uhr der Square Enix-Publisher-Deal, also schnell noch zuschlagen. Was das für euch bedeutet? Ihr erhaltet etliche reduzierte AAA-Titel des japanischen Herstellers. Für echte Spielekracher wie Rise of the Tomb Raider, Life is Strange und Just Cause 3 erhaltet ihr auf Steam beispielsweise einen Rabatt von 75 Prozent! Davon abgesehen lässt euch Steam nicht nur das Sportspiel NBA 2K17 und den Indie-Hit Sunless Sea kostenlos spielen, sondern auch für einen reduzierten Preis erwerben. Viele weitere Highlights findet ihr in der nachfolgenden Liste.

Die Steam-Tagesdeals

Renowned Explorers: International Society: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 21.02.2017 um 19 Uhr)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning™: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 20.02.2017 um 19 Uhr)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Recconing - Collection: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 9,99 Euro (endet am 20.02.2017 um 19 Uhr)

SUNLESS SEA: 66 Prozent, 6,45 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

NBA 2K17: 35 Prozent, 32,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Franchise - Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 60 Prozent, 19,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Tomb Raider: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Tomb Raider I: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Tomb Raider II: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Tomb Raider III: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Tomb Raider V: Chronicles: 75 Prozent, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Lara Croft GO: 50 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Publisher Weekend 2017 - Square Enix

HITMAN: 50 Prozent, 24,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Life is Strange Complete Season: 75 Prozent, 4,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Just Cause 3: 75 Prozent, 12,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided: 70 Prozent, 14,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

FINAL FANTASY IV: 50 Prozent, 7,24 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Final Fantasy IV Bundle: 50 Prozent, 11,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

FINAL FANTASY V: 50 Prozent, 7,24 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

FINAL FANTASY VII: 50 Prozent, 6,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

FINAL FANTASY VIII: 50 Prozent, 6,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

FINAL FANTASY IX: 50 Prozent, 10,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII: 50 Prozent, 7,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn: 50 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn CE: 25 Prozent, 18,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD: 50 Prozent Rabatt, 12,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster: 50 Prozent, 12,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

The Turing Test: 50 Prozent, 9,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

I am Setsuna: 40 Prozent, 23,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

DRAGON QUEST HEROES Slime Edition: 50 Prozent, 19,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Weekend Deals

Jet Set Radio: 75 Prozent, 1,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics: 75 Prozent, 14,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Game of the Year Edition: 80 Prozent, 2,59 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection: 80 Prozent, 7,79 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Dawn of War Franchise Pack: 80 Prozent, 27,39 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed: 75 Prozent, 4,99 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Shogun 2 Collection Nov 2012: 75 Prozent, 11,24 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Total War Master Collection Sept 2014: 75 Prozent, 27,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

SEGA's Ultimate Warhammer 40,000 Collection: 80 Prozent, 32,39 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Rome: Total War Collection: 75 Prozent, 2,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Company of Heroes Complete Pack: 75 Prozent, 6,24 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition: 75 Prozent, 13,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Special Promotion

Hitman: Contracts: 75 Prozent, 1,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin: 75 Prozent, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Thief Gold: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Thief II: The Metal Age: 75 Prozent, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Dungeon Siege: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Dungeon Siege II: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Legacy of Kain: Defiance: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 1,74 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Cubway: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 0,99 Euro (endet am 25.02. um 19 Uhr)

Cube Runner: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 0,49 Euro (endet am 28.02. um 19 Uhr)

Startopia: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 1,49 Euro (endet am 20.02. um 19 Uhr)

Ring Runner: Flight of the Sages: 80 Prozent Rabatt, 0,99 Euro (endet am 27.02. um 19 Uhr)

The Deed: Dynasty: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 0,62 Euro (endet am 25.02. um 19 Uhr)