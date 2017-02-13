Steam-Rabattführer: Schnäppchen ab 13.02. - TESO, Lego-Franchise und mehr  

Brandneu: Unser Steam-Rabattführer informiert euch regelmäßig mit Schnäppchen-Tipps aus der Welt des beliebten PC-Clients! Egal, ob Gratis-Wochenenden, kostenlose Spiele oder gigantische Rabatte auf eure Lieblingstitel: In diesem Artikel bekommt ihr die besten Steam-Schnäppchen-Tipps. Ihr habt selbst einen tollen Deal entdeckt, den die Welt auf jeden Fall kennen sollte? Dann scheut euch nicht und hinterlasst uns einen Kommentar am Ende dieser Zeilen und vielleicht taucht euer Tipp schon bald im nächsten Rabattführer auf!

Diese Woche freut sich der Bauklötzchen-Fan in euch, denn auf Steam sind einige Lego-Abenteuer zu einem vergünstigten Preis erhältlich. Erweitert eure Steam-Bibliothek beispielsweise um Lego Batman oder Lego Marvel Super Heroes und erlebt Superhelden-Action mit gewohnt lustigen Slapstick-Einlagen. Wer aber diese Woche lieber in eine riesige Online-Rollenspiel-Welt eintauchen möchte, dem sei die The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition ans Herz gelegt. Diese und viele weitere Highlights findet ihr in der nachfolgenden Liste.

Die heutigen Steam-Topangebote

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition: 50 Prozent Rabatt, 24,99 Euro (endet am 14.02. um 19 Uhr)

Myst: Masterpiece Edition: 50 Prozent Rabatt, 2,49 Euro (endet am 14.02. um 19 Uhr)

Myst V: 50 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 14.02. um 19 Uhr)

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition: 50 Prozent Rabatt, 7,99 Euro (endet am 14.02. um 19 Uhr)

Riven: The Sequel to MYST: 50 Prozent, 2,99 Euro (endet am 14.02. um 19 Uhr)

URU: Complete Chronicles: 50 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 14.02. um 19 Uhr)

Obduction: 25 Prozent Rabatt, 22,49 Euro (endet am 14.02. um 19 Uhr)

Rebel Galaxy: 66 Prozent, 6,79 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Batman - The Telltale Series: 50 Prozent, 11,49 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Sid Meier's Civilization 6: 20 Prozent, 47,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Darkest Dungeon: 50 Prozent, 11,49 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Darkest Dungeon: Soundtrack Edition: 50 Prozent, 13,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit: 80 Prozent Rabatt, 2,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Franchise - Lego

LEGO Batman: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

LEGO Batman 2 DC Super Heroes: 75 Prozent, 4,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham: 75 Prozent, 7,49 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition: 75 Prozent, 11,23 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

LEGO Batman Trilogy: 75 Prozent, 12,49 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

LEGO The Hobbit: 75 Prozent, 4,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

LEGO The Lord of the Rings: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

LEGO Jurassic World: 66 Prozent, 6,79 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

LEGO MARVEL's Avengers: 66 Prozent, 10,19 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

LEGO MARVEL's Avengers Deluxe Edition: 66 Prozent Rabatt, 13,59 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Koei Tecmo - Publisher Weekend

YAIBA: NINJA GAIDEN Z: 80 Prozent, 5,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

BLADESTORM: Nightmare: 70 Prozent Rabatt, 17,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition: 60 Prozent Rabatt, 19,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires: 60 Prozent, 19,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Tendou with Power Up Kit: 50 Prozent, 25,49 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Dead or Live 5 Last Round (Full Game): 50 Prozent Rabatt, 19,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

ARSLAN: THE WARRIORS OF LEGEND: 50 Prozent Rabatt, 29,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 13: 50 Prozent, 29,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Special Promotion

Insurgency: 70 Prozent Rabatt, 2,99 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Mad Nords: Probably an Epic Quest: 66 Prozent Rabatt, 3,39 Euro (endet am 17.02. um 19 Uhr)

FTL: Faster Than Light: 75 Prozent Rabatt, 2,49 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

Cubway: 75 Prozent, 0,99 Euro (endet am 25.02. um 19 Uhr)

Rats - Time is running out!: 80 Prozent Rabatt, 0,99 Euro (endet am 14.02. um 19 Uhr)

Moonchild: 80 Prozent Rabatt, 1,79 Euro (endet am 24.02. um 19 Uhr)

The Big Elk: 90 Prozent Rabatt, 0,49 Euro (endet am 24.02. um 19 Uhr)

Egyptian Senet: 90 Prozent, 0,49 Euro (endet am 24.02. um 19 Uhr)

Kick Ass Commandos: 50 Prozent Rabatt, 4,99 Euro (endet am 22.02. um 19 Uhr)

Max's Big Bust - A Captain Nekorai Tale: 10 Prozent Rabatt, 25,19 Euro (endet am 13.02. um 19 Uhr)

UBERMOSH:BLACK: 75 Prozent, 0,74 Euro (endet am 25.02. um 19 Uhr)

The Red Solstice: 60 Prozent Rabatt, 7,99 Euro (endet am 16.02. um 19 Uhr)