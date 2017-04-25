Online-Abo
Schau in die aktuelle Ausgabe
Schau in die aktuelle Digital-Ausgabe
Login Registrieren
328 User online
Online-Abo
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Mobile als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren
Games World

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 05/2017 PC Games Hardware 05/2017 PC Games MMore 05/2017 play³ 05/2017 Games Aktuell 05/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 04/2017 N-Zone 04/2017 WideScreen 05/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 04/2017
    PC Games 05/2017 PCGH Magazin 05/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Kontakt Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1226433
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley: Patch 1.2 mit deutschen Texten jetzt zum Download
Chucklefish Games hat Patch 1.2 für Stardew Valley veröffentlicht. Das Update beinhaltet unter anderem die lange erwartete Übersetzung ist Deutsche und weitere Sprachen. Patch 1.2 steht bislang allerdings nur für die PC-Version zum Download bereit. Wer Stardew Valley für Konsolen besitzt, muss sich noch ein wenig in Geduld üben.
http://www.pcgames.de/Stardew-Valley-Spiel-56759/News/Patch-12-mit-deutschen-Texten-jetzt-zum-Download-1226433/
25.04.2017
http://www.pcgames.de/screenshots/medium/2017/04/Stardew-Valley-pc-games_b2teaser_169.png
indie game,patch,update
news