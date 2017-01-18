Online-Abo
Schau in die aktuelle Ausgabe
Schau in die aktuelle Digital-Ausgabe
Login Registrieren
194 User online
Online-Abo
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Mobile als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren
Games World

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 01/2017 PC Games Hardware 02/2017 PC Games MMore 02/2017 play³ 02/2017 Games Aktuell 02/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 01/2017 N-Zone 02/2017 WideScreen 02/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 01/2017
    PC Games 01/2017 PCGH Magazin 02/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Kontakt Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1218563
Star Wars: Battlefront
Star Wars: Battlefront: Januar Patch mit vielen Bugfixes veröffentlicht
Dice und Electronic Arts haben einen umfangreichen Patch für den Online-Shooter Star Wars: Battlefront veröffentlicht. Dieser behebt eine ganze Reihe von Bugs und bringt einige Anpassungen mit sich. Der Patch steht sowohl für PC, Xbox One als auch für Playstation 4 bereit.
http://www.pcgames.de/Star-Wars-Battlefront-Spiel-34950/News/electronic-arts-dice-online-shooter-patch-bugfixes-1218563/
18.01.2017
http://www.pcgames.de/screenshots/medium/2016/03/SW-Battlefront-Outer-Rim-pc-games_b2teaser_169.jpg
star wars,dice,battlefront
news