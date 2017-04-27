Sniper Elite 4: Deathstorm-DLC - Part 2 und Patch 1.3 veröffentlicht
Für Sniper Elite 4 ist jetzt Deathstorm: Infiltration (Part 2) erschienen. Der DLC ist im Season-Pass enthalten, aber auch separat für knapp 7 Euro erhältlich. Außerdem steht ab sofort Patch 1.3 für Rebellions Scharfschützen-Shooter zum Download bereit. Neben Bugfixes bietet dieser auch neue Multiplayer-Inhalte.
Mit Deathstorm: Infiltration ist jetzt der zweite Teil der DLC-Mini-Kampagne für Sniper Elite 4 erschienen. Der Einzelpreis liegt bei 6,99 Euro. Inhaber des knapp 35 Euro teuren Season-Pass werden natürlich nicht erneut zur Kasse gebeten. In Deathstorm: Infiltration verschlägt es Meisterscharfschütze Karl Fairburne ins einst malerische, nun von den Nazis besetzte Städtchen Niroli im Norden Italiens. Direkt im Anschluss könnt ihr euch den Launch-Trailer zu Deathstorm: Infiltration mit ersten Eindrücken ansehen.
Kostenlos für alle Besitzer von Sniper Elite 4 steht ab sofort außerdem Patch 1.3 zum Download bereit. Das Update fixt unter anderem einige noch vorhandene Bugs, ergänzt eine neue Multiplayer-Map (Urban) und einen -Modus (Capture the Flag). Die kompletten Patch Notes mit allen Neuerungen und Änderungen könnt ihr unterhalb nachlesen. Alle weiteren News, Infos und natürlich auch den Test zu Rebellions gelungenem Ego-Shooter findet ihr wie gewohnt auf der Themenseite zu Sniper Elite 4.
Patch Notes zu Sniper Elite 4 v 1.3:
General
- Adjusted stats for Swedish Mauser Rifle.
- Camera improvements for Panzerfaust.
Singleplayer
- The second chapter in DEATHSTORM is now live!
- New weapon - The Prototype Neunfaust (Deathstorm 2 Only)
- New enemy type - The Valkyrie (Deathstorm 2 Only)
- AI equipped with shotguns attempt to close more aggressively.
- Environment tags are no longer available in "Authentic" difficulty.
Multiplayer
- New game mode added - Capture the Flag
- New map added - URBAN (multiplayer and survival)
- Prone players will no longer collide with one another (to prevent an exploit
- where players could escape map boundaries)
- Added anti cheat measures for all MP maps.
- Last Man Standing game mode now pings players on the map if it detects too much inactivity.
Bug Fixes
- Fix for "No Manual Reloading" Challenge on Mission 8
- Various environment bug fixes for Campaign and Multiplayer levels
- Combat Finesse and Ammo Abundance now affect overall custom difficulty and long shot difficulty correctly updates.
- Aim reticule will now turn red if the only thing blocking the shot is foliage.
- Fixed quick-scope exploits.
- Fix auto-fire-on-load issue with saves during chambering. Various other weapon interactions also fixed.
- "All Clear" notification now appears only when all AI are no longer alert, meaning co-op players will not see it if their partner is still in combat.
- Fix for AI having no weapon.
- Fix for birds landing in mid air.
- Fix issue with wide-field-of-view bullet-cams when in ultra-widescreen resolutions.
- Improve handling of corrupt profiles.
- Fix subtitle scaling for eyefinity.
- Dropped player weapons now retain the correct quantity and type of ammo.
- Killing other players no longer provides score in Survival.
Quelle: Steam