Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: Patch angekündigt, bringt Performance-Verbesserungen

Heute soll noch ein Update für den Multiplayer-Shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds erscheinen, welches den ersten monatlichen Patch für das Spiel darstellt.

Diese monatlichen Patches werden Bugs fixen aber auch mal neue Inhalte mit sich bringen. Das heutige Update wird die Performance im Spiel verbessern, sodass es nicht mehr so häufig zu Lags kommen sollte. Allerdings sollten die Spieler keine Wunder erwarten, denn das Team erklärt, dass es wohl Monate in Anspruch nehmen wird, die Performance zu optimieren. Das Team besteht nur aus wenigen Entwicklern. Daher dauert es etwas, diese Optimierungsarbeiten durchzuführen.

Außerdem wird ein Testserver gestartet, auf dem die Updates ausprobiert und anschließend Feedback an die Entwickler geschickt werden kann. Die Patches werden auf diesem Server jeden Mittwoch veröffentlicht.

Bluehole hat außerdem die englischen Patch Notes für das heutige Update veröffentlicht:

The motorbike leans slightly to the right when being driven straight.

The tires of the motorbike cannot be shot out at the moment

Non-English Players] There are some mistranslated in-game texts and they will be shown in English

Made some improvements to address the issue of FPS drops when opening the inventory UI

Reduced the load on the CPU through instance rendering so that the GPUs can function to their full capabilities

Made improvements to address the issue of FPS severely dropping when in the vicinity of Yasnaya, Polyana & Georgopol

Rendering performance on PCs with minimum system requirements has been improved

Graphic performance and quality on PCs with minimum system requirements has been improved

Performance improvements have been made with relation to the items spawned in the world

Added Vector SMG. A very powerful SMG most appropriate for short to mid-range combat that is spawned in the world

Added Motorbike w/ sidecar. A sidecar-less version will be added in a future update

Added a 2X Aimpoint scope

Added a Ballistic Mask

Added 3 new color variations for the Dacia

Added the crossbow back into the game

Adjusted the density of environmental elements to be identical across all graphic options

Adjusted object placement to address issues of characters getting stuck

Adjusted placement of trees that were spawning inside houses or above the terrain

Adjusted the frequency of thunder sound effects

Revised certain system messages and item descriptions.

Added descriptions for attachments

The dead team-mate icon will now disappear after a certain time and distance when in team modes

Map markers are now visible to all teammates

Names of teammates now appear on the world map

Made improvements to the REVIVE state

- You are now able to move sideways and backwards

- The REVIVE timer will no longer decrease when a team mate is attempting to revive you

- When attempting to revive a team mate, the reviving timer icon will now also be visible to the player being revived

- Adjusted the character position slightly when in the REVIVE state

Made improvements to the Spectate system

- Made improvements to address the issue of characters shaking

- You are now able to open the world map when spectating

- You can now view the casting bar when the teammate you are spectating uses heal and/or boost items

You can no longer use heal and/or boost items when in water

Combat Balance Adjustments

- Adjusted the overall balance on all attachments

- Adjusted the overall balance on Assault Rifles

- We will continue to balance all weapons and attachments throughout Early Access

Fixed the issue that caused cars to temporarily stop when their tires get shot out

You can now sprint when in the crouch stance

Fixed the issue of "Armed/Unarmed" state not being applied when there are delays in the server network

The blood hit effect size now varies according to the weapon caliber

You can now move when in aiming and/or scoping in the prone state

Fixed an issue with the sitting position of the character in the back-right seat of the UAZ

Fixed an issue with the position of the left hand when reloading the AWM

Fixed an issue where aiming from vehicles was not accurate

The positions of bullet hits are now the same for both yourself and the others

Fixed an issue that caused the hit box for the head to be slightly larger than the actual head

Adjusted the ragdoll physics for dead characters to be more natural

Fixed an issue that caused the character to use the wrong aim offset when using the freelook function while holding a grenade

Fixed an issue that caused the landing-from-a-high-altitude motion to seem awkward when holding a pistol

Improved the quality of zoomed-in scope views

Bolt actions are now triggered even after the final shot has been fired, so that you can starti re-firing as soon as reload is complete

Added swimming animations to go upwards and downwards

Fixed an issue that caused the reticle to appear even when in situations where you are not able to shoot

Your character now uses a different animation when in crouch stance while holding a melee weapon

Made improvements to the reload animations for the M249

Made improvements to the reload animations for the P1911

The muzzle flash is now brighter than before and is now visible from a longer distance

There are now sound effect differences for supersonic and non-supersonic bullet speeds

Made adjustments so that the sound of the bullet flying through air doesn't play when shots are fired from a short distance from your character

You can now figure out what floor the opponents are at just by listening to their footsteps

Adjusted the firing sound of the SKS in mid to long range combat

Adjusted the volume of the footsteps

We have opened a test server to better manage our content and secure stability for our live environment updates

Additional in-game texts have been localized

Fixed a bug that caused some buildings to not be visible at long distance

Fixed a bug that caused weapons to clip through walls

Fixed a bug that caused the icons for certain "pants" items to not appear correctly

Fixed a bug that caused the PLAYERUNKNOWN shoes to not render properly

Fixed a bug that caused the hit effects to play at random

Fixed a bug that caused bald characters to have hair

Fixed a bug that caused disconnects after 5 minutes into a match

Fixed a bug that caused a knocked out player to be ejected in front of a vehicle. If knocked out in a vehicle, you will now be ejected to the side

Quelle: BluesNews

