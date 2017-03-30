Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: Erster Patch für mehr Performance
Am heutigen Donnerstag wird das erste wöchentliche Update für den Battle-Royale-Shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds veröffentlicht. Unter anderem werden mit dem Patch neue Server für weitere Regionen hinzugefügt sowie unterschiedliche Bug-Fixes durchgeführt.
Eine Woche nach dem überzeugenden Early-Access-Start auf Steam veröffentlicht das Entwicklerteam von Bluehole heute das erste wöchentliche Update für den Battle-Royale-Shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. Zum Start konnte der Titel innerhalb von nur drei Tagen einen Umsatz von elf Millionen US-Dollar erzielen. Das Studio möchte jede Woche einen neuen Patch für das Spiel veröffentlichen - in monatlichen Abständen sind größere Veränderungen für Playerunknown's Battlegrounds vorgesehen.
Mit dem heutigen Early-Access-Update werden unter anderem neue Server für die Regionen Südamerika und Ozeanien hinzugefügt. Außerdem sind weitere Performance-Verbesserungen und Bug-Fixes Teil des Patches. Die vollständigen Patch Notes findet Ihr im Folgenden. Weitere Meldungen und Videos zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds gibt es auf unserer Themenseite.
Patch Notes (30. März 2017) - Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Out-game
- Added Oceanian & South American servers
Server Performance / Stability
- Resolved an issue where game server performance would degrade over time
- Resolved several server crash issues
Client Stability
- Resolved several client crash issues
Client Optimization
- Added View Distance setting to graphics options
Gameplay
- Adjusted movement speed of endgame play zones
- Adjusted weapon sound volume in the lobby
UI
- Removed crosshair while in a vehicle and not in the aiming state
- Added ability to see item durability state directly in vicinity pane
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with the volume of crouch walking
- Partially addressed performance degradation when opening inventory
- Fixed a problem which would allow characters to go under the map in certain areas
- Removed the depth of field effect when spectating in team-play modes
- Fixed a bug with the character creation system
- Fixed an issue in the REVIVE system where a player would get stuck in the revive animation when the downed player died
- Fixed a bug which would cause the PLAYERUNKNOWN hi-top trainers to render incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where a character would receive damage from vehicles while behind trees/walls
Quelle: PC Gamer