Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds: Erster Patch für mehr Performance
Am heutigen Donnerstag wird das erste wöchentliche Update für den Battle-Royale-Shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds veröffentlicht. Unter anderem werden mit dem Patch neue Server für weitere Regionen hinzugefügt sowie unterschiedliche Bug-Fixes durchgeführt.
30.03.2017
