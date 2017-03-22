Blizzard hat Patch 1.9 für Overwatch auf PC und Konsolen veröffentlicht. Definitives Highlight des Updates ist natürlich die neue Heldin Orisa, die aber vorerst nicht in den kompetitiven Modi auswählbar sein wird. Die Spieler sollten sich zunächst eine Woche lange mit Orisa vertraut machen, heißt es. Orisa ist der sechste Overwatch-Tank - was man dem vierbeinigen Koloss auch ansieht - und dementsprechend in erster Linie dazu geeignet, das gegnerische Feuer auf sich ziehen. Orisas Spezialfähigkeiten sind Schutzbarriere, Superbooster und Fusionskanone.

Außerdem nimmt Patch 1.9 für Overwatch auch zahlreiche Veränderungen am Balancing bereits existierender Charaktere vor. Ana und Bastion wurden beispielsweise ge"nerft", sind also schwächer als zuvor. Daneben sind natürlich auch Bugfixes an Bord. Das komplette, bislang nur in englischer Sprache vorliegende, Changelog zu Patch 1.9 könnt ihr euch unterhalb zu Gemüte führen. Alle weiteren News, Infos und natürlich auch den Test zu Blizzards Helden-Shooter findet ihr wie gewohnt auf der Themenseite zu Overwatch.

Patch Notes zu Overwatch v 1.9:

General Updates

On Route 66, the attacking team is now given 60 additional seconds after pushing the payload to the first checkpoint.

Custom Game and Game Browser:

When setting up a Custom Game, players can now disable or modify abilities activated with the secondary fire button

Hero Update

Biotic Rifle: Damage decreased from 80 to 60

Ironclad: [XB1, PS4] Bastion now takes 20% less damage while in Configuration: Sentry or Tank (formerly 35%).

Total Mayhem: Junkrat's explosions no longer hurt himself

Caduceus Staff: The amount of increased damage that's done when boosting another player is now tracked under the match statistics and on the Career Profile page.

Hack: Sombra's teammates can now see hacked healthpacks through walls

Stealth: Sound effects and VO distance has been reduced to 15 meters when Sombra enters or exits Stealth

Translocator: Cooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 4 seconds

Barrier Projector: Ability cooldown now starts when the barrier is placed, instead of when it ends

Particle Barrier: No longer protects Zarya from knockback

Projected Barrier: No longer protects allies from knockback

Orb of Destruction: Alternate fire cooldown has been reduced from 1 seconds to 0.6 seconds; Weapon spread has been removed

Bug Fixes



General:

When Teleporters, Shield Generators, and other player-owned objects are destroyed, the kill feed now properly displays the owner's name

A.I.:

Fixed a bug preventing Bastion and Torbjörn bots from taking a defensive position when turret abilities were disabled in Custom Games

Fixed a visual bug that prevented your current medals from being displayed in the setup phase between rounds

Fixed a bug causing players to respawn in the enemy spawn room after being pinned against a car by an enemy Reinhardt on Oasis

A scoring requirement clarification has been added to the Capture the Flag settings, stating that each team's flag will need to be secured before they can score

Fixed a bug that could cause certain settings to be displayed on the Custom Game's information screen even when they weren't being used

Fixed an issue preventing values from the "Ultimate Generation" setting from being correctly displayed

Heroes and maps are now sorted alphabetically under the "Find Game" filters in the Game Browser

Fixed a bug preventing Bastion's Self-Repair ability from being disabled in the Custom Game settings

Fixed an issue preventing Bastion's walking animation from being triggered while Self-Repair was in use

McCree no longer receives credit toward his on-fire meter when his Flashbang is used against Mei's Ice Wall

Fixed a bug that kept a successful Roadhog hook from counting towards the "Match Players Hooked" statistic when the enemy player was killed on impact

Fixed an issue causing Zenyatta's feet to clip through his robe while his Sanzang skin was equipped

Fixed a bug causing Reaper's shotguns and D.Va's mech to appear unusually large on the main menu

Training bots that are destroyed in the Practice Range are now displayed in the kill feed

Fixed a bug allowing more than one player to enter the Practice Range

