Games World

    Es gibt 8 Kommentare zum Artikel

      • Von Schaschlikschmuggler Erfahrener Benutzer
        Zitat von LouisLoiselle
        Ich gebe zu, die Fahrzeuge sehen recht cool aus. Vielleicht leg ich mir das Spiel doch noch zu.
        Kann man sich wirklich mal geben, besonders so preiswert wie das momentan ist. Hab auf der PS4 nur 15 Euro hingelegt. Aber farm bloß nicht nach den Atlas Pässen V2 oder V3. Du würdest enttäuschter sein ein Kind, dem man nur eine Kartoffel zu Weihnachten schenkt.
      • Von BigKahuna01 Erfahrener Benutzer
        Was Hello Games wieder alles gemacht hat, ist für so ein kleines Team echt beeindruckend. Große Publisher veröffentlichen auch Spiele in dem Zustand, in welchem NMS zu Beginn war. Und die hören dann nicht auf die Community und bessern nur minimal nach. Bei No Man's Sky ist man ganz deutlich auf die Spieler…
      • Von kidou1304 Erfahrener Benutzer
        Also ich rechne den Entwicklern das wirklich hoch an, sie bringen wie (hinterher) versprochen große updates um das Spiel besser und besser zu machen. Und dieses Update reizt mich wirklich NMS wieder zu starten :O

        Jetzt wäre noch eine persistente MP Umgebung gut mit erstmal grundlegenden MP-Mechanismen, damit man das Universum auch wirklich mit Leben füllen kann.
    • Aktuelle No Man's Sky Forum-Diskussionen

    PC Games 03/2017 PC Games Hardware 04/2017 PC Games MMore 03/2017 play³ 04/2017 Games Aktuell 03/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 01/2017 N-Zone 03/2017 WideScreen 04/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 03/2017
No Man's Sky
No Man’s Sky: enormes Update "Path Finder" - Grafik-Tuning, Fahrzeuge & viel mehr
Das "Path Finder"-Update für No Man's Sky ist erschienen - und das Team von Hello Games liefert hier alles andere als einen Mini-Patch ab. "Path Finder" erweitert das Erkundungsspiel um Fahrzeuge (Rennstrecken inklusive), mehr Online-Features, grafische Verbesserungen, weitere Waffen und mehr.
09.03.2017
