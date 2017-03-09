No Man’s Sky: enormes Update "Path Finder" - Grafik-Tuning, Fahrzeuge & viel mehr
Das "Path Finder"-Update für No Man's Sky ist erschienen - und das Team von Hello Games liefert hier alles andere als einen Mini-Patch ab. "Path Finder" erweitert das Erkundungsspiel um Fahrzeuge (Rennstrecken inklusive), mehr Online-Features, grafische Verbesserungen, weitere Waffen und mehr.
Das "Path Finder"-Update für No Man's Sky ist da - und kommt mit überaus umfangreichen Patch Notes daher. So sehr das Erkundungsspiel zum Start wegen Feature-Armut und gebrochener Versprechen kritisiert wurde (und bis heute wird), so sehr legt sich das Team von Hello Games offenbar auch ins Zeug, um No Man's Sky vielleicht doch noch zu einem Spiel zu machen, dass der im Vorfeld der Veröffentlichung skizzierten Vision zumindest nahe kommt. Zu den größten Neuerungen des Updates gehören Exocraft-Fahrzeuge.
Drei Vehikel stehen zur Wahl (nachdem sie im Rahmen einer neuen Missionsreihe freigespielt wurden), mit denen auf Planetenoberflächen gefahren, gekämpft und abgebaut werden kann. Oder wie wär's mit einem Rennen? Spieler von No Man's Sky können auf Planeten Rennpisten abstecken, an denen sich über das neue "Base Sharing"-Feature auch andere Hobby-Piloten versuchen dürfen.
Base Sharing - ein wenig mehr Multiplayer
Moment, Base Sharing? Von Spielerhand gezimmerte Außenposten lassen sich über dieses Feature von anderen Abenteurern finden, die dann vorbeischauen können und vielleicht auch um Bestzeiten mitfahren. Für die PC-Fassung von No Man's Sky wird dieses Feature durch den Steam Workshop unterstützt. Base Sharing ist jedoch auch auf Sonys Playstation 4 verfügbar.
No Man's Sky: Bessere Optik - auch auf PS4 Pro
Hello Games verspricht technische Anpassungen. Unter anderem höher aufgelöste Texturen, verbesserte Beleuchtung und HDR-Unterstützung gehören zu den gelisteten Neuerungen. Auf der offiziellen Infoseite zum "Path Finder"-Update findet ihr zudem einige Screenshot-Vergleiche. Übrigens soll nicht nur die PC-Version hübscher werden - die PS4-Fassung soll ebenfalls besser aussehen, auf der PS4 Pro stehen weitere technische Verbesserungen zur Verfügung, unter anderem 4K-Rendering.
Permadeath, neue Waffen, Spezialisierungen und mehr
Die umfangreichen Patch Notes - unter dieser Meldung zu finden - listen noch sehr viel mehr Neuerungen. Wer's mag, versucht sich am neuen Permadeath-Modus oder knipst im ergänzten Foto-Modus besonders schicke Schnappschüsse. Das Team von Hello Games ergänzte weitere Waffen-Modi, Bau-Objekte für Außenposten und Spezialisierungen für Schiffe sowie Multitools.
No Man's Sky: Patch Notes zum Path-Finder-Update:
Audio
- 50% more generative soundscapes
- Additional game loading and game start music
- Added multi-room base ambiences
- More detailed rain system, including room dependent and indoor window rain
- Added indoor storm ambience
- Changes to reverb system
- Fix for a flood of sounds which could occur during the tutorial
Ships and Space
- Improved ship landing code
- Fixed AI ships appearing in the air with landing gear deployed
- Ship weapons operate using a new multi-mode system
- Fix for being able to spawn freighters underground while you are jetpacking
- Prevent all docking points in stations, freighters and outposts being taken by AI ships
- Fixed issue where ships could occasionally become invisible
- Fixed an issue where spawning into a freighter in near-planet orbit would occasionally place the player underground
- Freighter containers now drop less Titanium, Thamium and Copper
- Freighter containers now have a chance to drop Nanite Clusters
- Traders can now drop Nanite Clusters
- Traders no longer drop Copper or Iron
- Reduced camera shake whilst taking hits in space combat
- Reduced pirate damage in survival mode
- Reduced damage on ship laser
- Tweaked ship exit animations to improve player placement
Gameplay
- Added damage and resource numbers in combat and when mining, toggleable in the Options menu
- Allow multiple weapon types on the multitool
- Free weapons and ships now have broken slots
- Recruit NPCs have more descriptive names
- Fixed holes appearing in high detail terrain regions
- Made player respawn positioning more robust
- Introduced new growable plant type
- Fixed slow memory leak in material effects
- Removed several minor memory leaks on warp
- Boosted shield recharge rate whilst in caves slightly
- BoltCaster Rate of Fire and Laser Mining Speed upgrades are now known from start. Tweaked build requirements so that both are possible to build on player's first planet
- Drones now drop small amount of zinc on destruction
- Reduced amount of platinum from depots
- Fixed Vy'Keen depots dropping titanium instead of platinum
- Improved balance of hazards on Scorched and Frozen planets
- Reworked NPC secondary interactions to give you standing in exchange for offerings
- Reduced the amount of tech given by NPCs. In most cases they will now reward tech fragments instead of blueprints
- Reduced the amount of tech available for NPC reward
- Fixed projectiles shooting through certain unmineable substances
- Adjusted space stations to minimise cases where NPCs intersect with the environment
- Fixed issue where the suit upgrade chamber would occasionally disappear
Base Building
- Fixed NPC terminals and ladders being removed from the central room of bases after the player leaves
- Moved snap points for the glass corridor to be correctly grid aligned
- Galactic Terminals now have consistent pricing, regardless of where in a base they are added
- Fixed plants not being removed after removing the planter below them
- Deleting a room now refunds not only the room itself, but also its contents
- Fixed some plants and rocks not being removed when placing down a base building part
- Fixed the colour of the base terminal light occasionally resetting to red
- Terminals no longer can be build over windows in the central room
- Fixed base building colours becoming corrupt under specific circumstances
- Fixed some NPC missions counting the number of parts in your base incorrectly
- Fixed landing pad not snapping correctly to some parts
- Fixed issues where resource harvester would fail to gather resources
- Left mouse button and right trigger can now be used to build
- Fixed various precision problems with building in freighters
- Fixed some cases where grenades would fail to edit the terrain
- Organised parts in the base building menu to be more intuitive
UI
- Added animation within the Quick Menu
- Changed the hyperdrive stat to be measured in Light Years
- Opening the menu will now return to the last page you viewed
- Added a new Tech stat section to the Tech info popup
- Improved mouse smoothing
- Improved mouse sensitivity
- Clearer and more detailed multitool, ship and freighter comparison screen
- Fixed flickering transition between Inventory and Options Menu pages
- Reduced number of menu options requiring a button to be held rather than pressed
- Improved responsiveness of button holding
- Fixed a bug in the options menu where the title bar would flicker
- Improvements to discovery timeline UI
- Added "Set Waypoint" option to the solar system pop-up
- Improved alignment at aspect ratios other than 16:9
- Prevented player notifications showing up during credits and redeem screen
- Fixed issue whether error messages would be shown for charging and repairing before the options had been selected
- Increased icon resolutions to support play at 4k resolutions
- Fullscreen effects are now correctly displayed when entering a hazard
- Disabled the quick menu while warping between systems
- Removed obsolete Generation Detail option in settings
- Updated display of new discoveries to be clearer and more readable
- Fixed some Japanese and Russian localisation issues and text overlap
- Made cinematic black bars less frequent and obtrusive
- Made is so cinematic black bars can be dismissed
- Race standing is now displayed on the journey milestone page
- Fixed various windows occasionally appearing partially offscreen
- New visuals and backgrounds on mode select, options and inventory screens
Visuals
- Reduced banding artifacts on some metallic surfaces
- Fixed seam artifacts on some normal maps
- Fixed shadows being too black over water on certain planets
- Fixed very occasional errant black geometry in space
- Improved performance of water rendering
- Improved performance in forward rendering passes
- Improved performance in spotlight rendering
- Fixed some issues with flickering lights
- Correctly oriented IBL map, fixing several lighting issues
- Fixed issue where vertex displacement would glitch when walking between regions
PC
- Support for Intel HD Graphics 530, 540, 550, 580, 630, 640, 650
- Reduced banding artifacts in gamma correction on some GPUs
- Escape key now goes directly to the quit options page
- Improved and expanded Steam Controller mapping
PS4
- Support For PS4 Pro 4K Rendering
- Support For PS4 Pro Delta Colour Compression
- Support For PS4 Pro automatic Depth Buffer decompression
Jetzt wäre noch eine persistente MP Umgebung gut mit erstmal grundlegenden MP-Mechanismen, damit man das Universum auch wirklich mit Leben füllen kann.