Nioh: Update lässt euch das Spiel pausieren

Nioh ist ein Action-RPG, das die Spieler ganz schön in Schwitzen bringen kann. Denn die Kämpfe können sehr fordernd sein und erinnern an Dark Souls.

Manchmal wünscht man sich daher vielleicht, das Geschehen pausieren zu können. Es klingelt an der Tür, das Telefon läutet oder die Toilette ruft. Zudem würde eine Pausenfunktion es ermöglich, die eigene Taktik nochmal zu überdenken und kurz zu verschnaufen. Wer Nioh im Offline-Modus spielt, der bekommt nun die Gelegenheit, eine Pausenfunktion zu aktivieren. Wer das Action-RPG aber online spielt, der kann nicht auf diese Option zurückgreifen.

Der neue Patch bringt aber noch weitere Änderungen und Neuerungen mit sich. Dazu gehören zusätzlich Untermissionen, die ihr aber erst freischaltet, wenn ihr den letzten Part des Spiels erreicht habt. Neue Titel und Bugfixes sowie Anpassungen an einigen Spielfunktionen gehören ebenfalls mit zum Update für Nioh. Die kompletten Patch Notes (in Englisch) lest ihr hier:

Added new sub-missions.

To play the new missions, you need to have reached the final part of the game.

These new missions do not affect the trophy requirements for "Samurai of Legend."

Added new Titles. (Obtainable in additional missions.)

Added new Smithing Texts. (Obtainable in additional missions.)

Pressing the Options button in the status menu will now pause the game. (Unable to use during multiplayer mode and summoning visitors.)

Added the following settings to "Basic Game Settings" in the system menu:

Enabled on/off function for "Reset Camera When Pressing Lock-On without a Target."

Enabled on/off function for "Display Item Level (Not Multiplayer) in Equipment List."

"Rarity Color Patterns" allows you to change the text color for each rarity.

Raise the limit for the number of smithing materials that can be carried to 9,999.

Can now skip through items using the left and right keys in the equipment screen.

Changed the rate at which the living weapon gauge recovers while a living weapon is triggered.

The amount the gauge recovers now gradually reduces according to how much of the gauge has been depleted.

In accordance with the above, the living weapon recovery rate for the "Extraction Talisman" has been increased.

The abilities of the guardian spirit "Suzaku" have also been adjusted.

Buffs and debuffs are reset when the living weapon of guardian spirit "Suzaku" is automatically triggered at zero health.

Buffs and debuffs are reset when using a quick-change scroll.

Adjusted the increased attack rate and duration for Talismans.

Adjusted the increased attack rate and duration for Power Pills.

Adjusted the increased damage rate for axe mystic art "Intensity."

Adjusted the increased damage rate for katana mystic art "Sword of Execution."

Adjusted the amount of ki used for the kusarigama skill "Blade Spin."

Adjusted the damage caused by each type of shuriken, kyaku-dama, horoku-dama has been adjusted, and the parameters of their effects.

Adjusted the damage caused by "Fire Shot," "Water Shot," "Lightning Shot," "Wind Shot," and "Earth Shot," and the parameters of their effects.

Adjusted the damage range of the axe skill "Earth Carver."

Adjusted the camera in the London stage.

Adjusted the values for special effects activated when in a critical condition.

Adjusted clan battle rewards:

Individual rank (clank) rewards have been greatly increased.

Camp rewards for victories / losses have been decreased.

Adjusted the Crest Protections for the following clans: Toyotomi, Ukita, Murakami, Mohri, Saika, Mori.

Fixed a bug where some missions would be considered completed even if you fell to your death before finishing them.

Fixed a bug where the Glory you obtained while playing online was not reflected in The Glory Contributed Counter.

Fixed a bug where players would be given rewards different from their rank when receiving rewards for individual ranks in clan battles.

Enemies sent flying into the air by a groundfire trap will no longer fly into the air again after being hit by a follow-up attack.

Fixed a bug where Mujina would remain the same strength regardless of the mission level.

Fixed a bug where "Titles Earned" in the gameplay records would not reach 100 percent.

Fixed a bug where other players could still see your headgear when playing online. Even when it was set not to display.

Fixed a bug with Sakata Kintoki's movements.

Fixed a bug where the player would be launched too high into the air when they were hit by a certain characters' attacks while falling.

Fixed a bug where depleting Nobunaga's ki with backwave would cause him to move in strange ways.

Fixed a bug where boss characters in certain missions would not appear in the player had their bow drawn.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Quelle: Eurogamer

