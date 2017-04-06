Mass Effect Andromeda: Patch 1.05 jetzt verfügbar

Der angekündigte Patch 1.05 ist jetzt für Biowares Action-Rollenspiel Mass Effect: Andromeda verfügbar. Zumindest auf PC kann der Download sofort über Origin gestartet werden.

Das Update bringt eine Reihe von Verbesserungen mit sich, darunter bei den Gesichtsanimationen einiger NPCs. Auch an der Performance wurde geschraubt. Entwickler Bioware gab jetzt auch bekannt, mit welchen Änderungen Fans des Multiplayer-Modus rechnen dürfen. So ist es nicht mehr möglich, dem Schaden eines Kett zu entgehen, wenn man direkt neben ihm steht. Berserker werden ihnen nahe stehende Spieler jetzt verstärkt angreifen, was die Nahkämpfe interessanter gestaltet.

Outlaws sind jetzt gefährlicher und machen mehr Schaden und die Feuerrate von halbautomatischen Waffen wurde angepasst. Diese und weitere Änderungen sollten den Multiplayer-Modus von Mass Effect: Andromeda fairer und interessanter gestalten.

Hier die kompletten Patch Notes (auf Englisch) für den Multiplayer-Modus:

Player Abilities

To reduce the effectiveness of repeated melees against tougher enemies, player melee attacks can now be interrupted by enemy attacks.

Biotic, Tech, and Combat Detonation Challenges now update on the Challenges screen.

Lance and Throw will now successfully increment the Biotic Detonation Combo challenge progress.

Weapons



Generally, we've found that semiautomatic assault rifles and pistols are underperforming when compared to their automatic counterparts. We've increased the damage per round for most of these guns and fixed bugs that limited the rate of fire for semiautomatic weapons.

Assault Rifles

Fixed an issue that prevented the Mattock from reaching its designed rate of fire

Lowered damage per round to partially offset increase in rate of fire

Lowered damage per round from 71-89 to 50-63

Increased spare ammo capacity from 112-140 to 160-200

Increased damage per round from 112-134 to 140-168

Increased damage per round from 60-72 to 64-77

Increased damage per round from 80-93 to 86-99

Increased damage per round from 73-90 to 92-113

Pistols



Predator

The Predator also benefits from the rate of fire adjustment applied to the Mattock assault rifle.

Increased damage per round from 38-51 to 54-72

Increased Rate of Fire from 450 to 475

Increased damage per round from 155-195 to 175-220

Increased damage per round from 37-49 to 44-55

Increased damage per round from 106-113 to 133-142

Increased damage per round from 428-512 to 485-580

Shotguns

Ammo increased from 40-50 to 60-75

Sniper Rifles

Increased damage per round from 27-32 to 38-46

Increased damage per round from 84-101 to 105-126

General

Fixed some timings of reload actions so they better match their animations

Boosters

The Assault Rifle Amp III booster now properly states that it gives a 30% boost instead of a 35% boost. This was a text error only. The functionality was always 30%.

Enemies

Players can no longer avoid damage by standing up against a firing anointed

Kett Ascendant's Orb will now give 15 points when killed, instead of points equal to the Ascendant himself

Behemoths are more likely to target nearby players

Outlaw



The Outlaws have generally been easier to fight than other factions, so we've closed the gap. While Remnant Observers and kett anointed are effective at pushing players into cover, sharpshooters needed improvements to get players to hide. Across the rest of the palette, changes to targeting and the hydra's sync attack help keep the Outlaws competitive.

Adhi no longer attempt to chain sync attacks

Outlaw agent's holographic clone will no longer give points

Sharpshooters now fire more frequently, especially against targets out of cover

Sniper rifle damage increased by 44%

Sharpshooters sprint more often

Aiming time is now shortened at shorter ranges

Aiming and impact audio are now clearer

No longer pursue melee targets over long distances

Berserkers are more likely to target nearby players

Sync attack is now lethal

Hydra is more likely to target nearby players

Hydra now lose their target—but no longer cancel firing—when their target cloaks while locking on

Fixed situations where the hydra's body would reappear after being destroyed

Remnant



We found that the Observer was a little too good at its job, often leaving players feeling totally pinned down. This could be frustrating when another Observer flanked the player or when a Nullifier attacked. At the same time, the Nullifier felt like a nuisance, but one that was easy to counter in many situations.

To address these issues, we reduced the damage Observers inflict and how long they fire for. We've reworked the Nullifier to make its main weapon more powerful, but less frequent against players in cover. The Nullifier is also more likely to stand its ground, helping it to control the space. Repeated melee should now be a less dominant strategy against Nullifiers.

Observers can now lose their target while firing when the target cloaks

Maximum beam duration decreased from 6s to 5s

Beam damage decreased by 10%

Rate of fire has been decreased against enemies in cover

Projectile attacks now travel faster and hit harder

Stays still and fires in more situations

No longer flees in protracted melee situations

[Single player only] Fires less frequently on lower difficulties

Destroyers are more likely to target nearby players

Fixed situations where the Destroyer's body and turrets would reappear after being destroyed

Quelle: Blog von Bioware

