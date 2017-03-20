Online-Abo
Schau in die aktuelle Ausgabe
Schau in die aktuelle Digital-Ausgabe
Login Registrieren
309 User online
Online-Abo
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Mobile als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren
Games World

    • Es gibt 1 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
      Alle Kommentare (Forum)
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 03/2017 PC Games Hardware 04/2017 PC Games MMore 04/2017 play³ 04/2017 Games Aktuell 04/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 04/2017 N-Zone 04/2017 WideScreen 04/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 03/2017
    PC Games 03/2017 PCGH Magazin 04/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Kontakt Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1223584
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Mass Effect: Andromeda in der ​Test-Übersicht - Potenzial verschenkt
Die ersten Tests zu Mass Effect: Andromeda sind online. Damit ihr im Review-Dschungel nicht die Übersicht verliert, tragen wir an dieser Stelle die Wertungen und Fazits wichtiger Magazine zusammen. Allem Anschein nach siedelt sich das neue Bioware-Rollenspiel im vorderen Mittelfeld des Wertungsspektrums an. In unserem Test kommen wir zum Fazit: "Enttäuschung vermischt mit einigen tollen Momenten".
http://www.pcgames.de/Mass-Effect-Andromeda-Spiel-55712/News/Test-Uebersicht-Potenzial-verschenkt-1223584/
20.03.2017
http://www.pcgames.de/screenshots/medium/2017/03/mass-effect-andromeda-test-0011-pc-games_b2teaser_169.jpg
mass effect,rollenspiel,bioware
news