Mass Effect: Andromeda steht kurz vor dem Release: Die Veröffentlichung des neuen Action-Rollenspiels erfolgt am 23. März auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One. Kurz vor dem Launch-Tag sind die ersten Tests zum neuen Bioware-Werk online gegangen. Zur besseren Übersicht fassen wir nachfolgend die Wertungen und Fazits wichtiger Magazine zusammen. Dabei scheint sich Mass Effect: Andromeda im 70er-Bereich des Wertungsspiegels anzusiedeln.

Seit heute ist auch unser Test zu Mass Effect: Andromeda online. Redakteur Matthias Dammes kommt zum Fazit: "Ich werde das Gefühl nicht los, dass die Entwickler bei ihrem Bestreben, die Entdeckung neuer Welten zum Hauptthema zu machen, etwas zu viel wollten und dabei wichtige Dinge wie die Hauptgeschichte aus den Augen verloren haben. Für unzählige Stunden verliere ich mich auf den gewaltigen Planeten bei der Erledigung noch so unwichtiger Aufgaben und verliere das eigentliche Ziel dabei völlig aus den Augen. Und das sage ich als einer, der Dragon Age: Inquisition immer vehement verteidigt hat. Hinzu kommt, dass der Hauptplot auch sonst nicht wirklich vom Hocker haut. Schade fand ich da vor allem, wie viele angefangene Stränge überhaupt nicht zu Ende erzählt werden."

Überzeugt haben hingegen die neuen Charaktere und das Kampfsystem: "Ich mag die persönlichen Quests der Gefährten und die Geschichte rund um die Geheimnisse der Familie Ryder. Nach anfänglicher Eingewöhnungszeit gefällt mir auch das neue Kampfsystem richtig gut." Wie Mass Effect: Andromeda in den Tests der internationalen Medien abgeschnitten hat, entnehmt ihr der folgenden Übersicht. Als Grundlage dienen die bei Metacritic.com eingereichten Reviews.

Mass Effect: Andromeda in der Test-Übersicht



LaPS4 - 90

BioWare doesn't take risks and reuses already known elements and mechanics and the result is a massive game with many hours of fun. Technical issues are obvious, although not so serious to burden five years of development work from a studio that has brought us great moments in the past and will keep doing it in the future. Andromeda exists to be thoroughly explored with that curiosity that fuels the Initiative. It's not perfect, but it's without a doubt enjoyable.

COGconnected - 88

The fantastic combat and strong story points far outweigh the technical missteps and more cringeworthy moments. Bioware may has bitten off more than it could chew scope wise, and the fringe elements of the game clearly have suffered for it. However, they've nailed the key aspects of what made for a great Mass Effect game in the past.

Forbes - 85

If you could combine the story and memorable quests of the originals with the combat, visuals and scope of Andromeda, you would have the perfect video game, though I think what's offered here will satisfy most. Despite its issues, Andromeda is welcome return to one of my favorite fictional universes, and I am still not ready to let Mass Effect go. I'm not sure I ever will be.

Gamestar - 85

Mass Effect: Andromeda ist ein riesiges Science-Fiction-Epos und mutiger Serien-Neuanfang, ohne allerdings ganz die Magie der Vorgänger.

God is a Geek - 85

A welcome return to Bioware's space opera, introducing great characters, an interesting story and some fantastic designs, always providing things to do.

Eurogamer Italy - 80

Mass Effect: Andromeda is an amazing journey into a brand new universe. It has some issues, but the overall experience is worth your money. The game is huge, deep and with a great storytelling. It just needs a few hours for taking off.

Game Informer - 80

When taken as its own journey (and not in comparison to Shepard's saga), Mass Effect: Andromeda is fun, and the important parts work. The narrative isn't astounding, but keeps you invested and drives you forward. The combat is entertaining whether you're in single-player or multiplayer. The crew isn't my favorite, but I like them and they have some good moments. Even with its other problems, these are the largest forces shaping your experience with Mass Effect: Andromeda, and they make it worth playing. At the same time, I was often left looking through a haze of inconveniences and dreaming about the game it could have been.

The Sixth Axis - 80

I found it hard to be excited during the opening hours of Mass Effect: Andromeda. It feels too safe, too much like what's gone before, but then it clicks. There's a moment where the galaxy opens up to you and you find yourself embarking once more on a huge mission across compelling, beautifully constructed planets, surrounded by memorable characters. Sadly the glut of technical missteps serve to cheapen proceedings, but this is still an adventure you don't want to miss out on.

IGN - 77

Mass Effect: Andromeda is an expansive action role-playing game with a few great moments that recapture the high points of the landmark trilogy that came before it, and energetic combat and fantastic sound effects create a potent sci-fi atmosphere. But without consistently strong writing or a breakout star in its cast to carry it through the long hours and empty spaces, disappointments like a lack of new races, no companion customization, and major performance problems and bugs take their toll.

GamesRadar - 70

Andromeda provides an interesting premise and story, but is let down by poor combat, excessive padding, and over-complication

PlayStation Lifestyle - 65

With the vast love of the Mass Effect series, Andromeda was never going to make people 100% happy, the same way the ME3 ending didn't make people happy. The BioWare team put so many great things in place, but the main story, the characters, and most of the writing keep the game from being great. Sadly, the technical mess keeps it from being good.

USgamer - 60

Mass Effect Andromeda falls short of its predecessors, but it's still a competently executed open-world action RPG with an interesting world and tons of quests to complete. Its biggest shame is that it doesn't make better use of its setting, opting instead to go with more of the same. Hopefully BioWare will be more ambitious when it comes time for the inevitable sequel.

Gamespot - 60

The game can't escape its shortcomings, but patient explorers can still find a few stars shining in the darkness.

Golem - Ohne Wertung

In der Andromedagalaxie kennen wir uns nun wirklich aus! Bioware vermittelt im neuen Mass Effect ganz wunderbar das Gefühl, in einem unbekannten Sternensystem angekommen zu sein und dort verzweifelt nach einer neuen Heimat zu suchen. Die Handlung wird toll erzählt - das gilt für die meisten Zwischensequenzen, aber fast noch mehr für die in den Missionen durch unsere KI-Kameraden weitergesponnenen Elemente. [...]