Mass Effect: Andromeda - PS4-Trophäenliste veröffentlicht (Spoiler)

Genau zwei Wochen vor Release hat die Webseite Exophase.com heute die PS4-Trophäenliste für Mass Effect: Andromeda veröffentlicht. Demnach können auf Sonys Heimkonsole insgesamt 55 beziehungsweise 56 Achievements (inklusive Platin) freigeschaltet werden. Die Platin-Trophäe "Andromeda's Finest" gibt's natürlich wie gewohnt nur für alle Spieler, die sämtliche anderen Trophäen freigespielt haben. Auf alle anderen PS4-Trophäen wollen wir an dieser Stelle nicht dezidiert eingehen. Die Bezeichnungen enthalten mitunter massive Spoiler. Lest euch die Trophäenliste also besser nicht durch, falls ihr unvoreingenommen mit Mass Effect: Andromeda beginnen wollt.

Mass Effect: Andromeda ist der vierte Teil von Biowares beliebter SciFi-Rollenspiel-Reihe. Auf Erkundungstour in unserer Nachbargalaxie dürft ich euch ab 23. März begeben. Dann erscheint Mass Effect: Andromeda für PC und Konsolen. Access-Mitglieder (nur PC und Xbox One) können bereits einige Tage früher loslegen. Wichtigster Bestandteil von Mass Effect: Andromeda ist natürlich die gewohnt epische Solo-Kampagne, in der ihr entweder die Kontrolle über Sara oder Scott Ryder übernehmt. Alle weiteren News und Infos findet ihr wie gewohnt auf der Themenseite zu Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Mass Effect: Andromeda - die Trophäen (Spoiler)

Andromeda's Finest

Collect all trophies.

Fireworks

Perform 100 power combos.

Terminator

Kill 2000 enemies.

Death from Above

Kill 100 enemies while hovering. (Single-Player)

Close Combat Specialist

Kill 100 enemies with melee attacks.

With Our Powers Combined

Detonate 10 targets that were primed by a teammate. (Single-Player)

Pinpoint Shot

Hit 250 enemy weak points while using a scope. (Single-Player)

Medic!

Perform 25 revivals on teammates.

Mastermind

Using constructs, kill 100 enemies.

Icebreaker

Shatter a frozen enemy with a jump melee attack. (Single-Player)

Fastball

Hit an enemy with a thrown enemy 25 times. (Single-Player)

Rough Landing

Detonate a trip mine with a thrown enemy. (Single-Player)

Friendly Fire

Direct your Remnant VI to attack each type of Remnant enemy. (Single-Player)

Trapshooter

Hit 25 floating enemies with Concussive Shot, Lance, or Incinerate. (Single-Player)

Sucker Punch

Use a melee attack to hit 25 floating enemies. (Single-Player)

Pyrotechnics Expert

Light three enemies on fire with one continuous Flamethrower attack. (Single-Player)

Long-Distance Jump

Travel at least 30m in a single jump. (Single-Player)

Matchmaker

Complete romances with three different characters across all playthroughs.

Vanguard Surprise

While cloaked, hit an enemy with a Charge attack. (Single-Player)

Hang Time

Keep the Nomad airborne for 35 seconds.

Unwavering

Complete an "Insanity" single-player game, or 5 "Gold" multiplayer extractions from any firebase.

Veteran

Successfully complete a combined 25 strike team missions or APEX multiplayer mode extractions.

APEX

Complete the multiplayer mode tutorial mission.

Explorer

Complete a combined five strike team missions or APEX extractions in multiplayer mode.

Mission Accomplished

Activate Meridian.

Activation

Activate the Remnant city.

Family Connections

Reboot the Pathfinder.

Liberation

Free the salarian ark.

Foothold

Establish an outpost.

Exaltation

Destroy the exaltation facility or save the angaran prisoners.

First Steps

Meet the angara on Aya.

Alliance

Ally with an outlaw faction.

Pathfinder

Become the new Pathfinder.

Initiated

Gain access to the Tempest.

World-Shaper

Activate the first Remnant vault.

Buccaneer

Recover the krogan colony ship.

Building Bridges

Stop the Roekaar leader.

United

Unite the outposts against a common threat.

Helping Hand

Help Vetra's sister.

Signal Tracking

Find the source of the strange signal Peebee discovers.

Role Model

Rescue the asari ark.

Full Roster

In single-player mode, recruit all six squadmates.

First Contact

Land on an alien planet.

Peak Condition

Reach Level 40 in single-player mode or Level 20 in multiplayer mode.

Kitted Out

Kill a foe with a Rank 5 weapon in a single-player game or equip a Rank 10 weapon in multiplayer.

High Performance

Unlock Rank 6 for each single-player profile type, or obtain a Level 6 multiplayer bonus stat.

Full Power

Evolve one tech, one combat, and one biotic power to Rank 6. (Single-Player)

Almost There

Reach Level 25 in single player mode or Level 15 in multiplayer mode.

Teamwork

Create six strike teams or earn 25 assist medals in multiplayer mode.

Top Talent

Promote a strike team to Level 20.

Jack Of All Trades

Equip three different profile types.

All Clear

Increase all discovered planets to 100% viability.

Terraformer

Increase a discovered planet to 100% viability.

Craftsmanship

Craft armor or a gun with 3 augments.

Data Mining

Scan 100 different objects.

Cryptographer

Complete 20 Remnant puzzles in a single playthrough.

