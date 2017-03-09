Mass Effect: Andromeda - PS4-Trophäenliste veröffentlicht (Spoiler)
Die Webseite Exophase.com hat bereits vor dem Release von Mass Effect: Andromeda die Liste mit allen 56 auf der PS4 zu erringenden Trophäen veröffentlicht. Reinschauen ist aber nicht unbedingt zu empfehlen. Die Liste enthält diverse Spoiler, verrät also durchaus kleinere Details der Story.
Genau zwei Wochen vor Release hat die Webseite Exophase.com heute die PS4-Trophäenliste für Mass Effect: Andromeda veröffentlicht. Demnach können auf Sonys Heimkonsole insgesamt 55 beziehungsweise 56 Achievements (inklusive Platin) freigeschaltet werden. Die Platin-Trophäe "Andromeda's Finest" gibt's natürlich wie gewohnt nur für alle Spieler, die sämtliche anderen Trophäen freigespielt haben. Auf alle anderen PS4-Trophäen wollen wir an dieser Stelle nicht dezidiert eingehen. Die Bezeichnungen enthalten mitunter massive Spoiler. Lest euch die Trophäenliste also besser nicht durch, falls ihr unvoreingenommen mit Mass Effect: Andromeda beginnen wollt.
Mass Effect: Andromeda ist der vierte Teil von Biowares beliebter SciFi-Rollenspiel-Reihe. Auf Erkundungstour in unserer Nachbargalaxie dürft ich euch ab 23. März begeben. Dann erscheint Mass Effect: Andromeda für PC und Konsolen. Access-Mitglieder (nur PC und Xbox One) können bereits einige Tage früher loslegen. Wichtigster Bestandteil von Mass Effect: Andromeda ist natürlich die gewohnt epische Solo-Kampagne, in der ihr entweder die Kontrolle über Sara oder Scott Ryder übernehmt. Alle weiteren News und Infos findet ihr wie gewohnt auf der Themenseite zu Mass Effect: Andromeda.
Mass Effect: Andromeda - die Trophäen (Spoiler)
Andromeda's Finest
Collect all trophies.
Fireworks
Perform 100 power combos.
Terminator
Kill 2000 enemies.
Death from Above
Kill 100 enemies while hovering. (Single-Player)
Close Combat Specialist
Kill 100 enemies with melee attacks.
With Our Powers Combined
Detonate 10 targets that were primed by a teammate. (Single-Player)
Pinpoint Shot
Hit 250 enemy weak points while using a scope. (Single-Player)
Medic!
Perform 25 revivals on teammates.
Mastermind
Using constructs, kill 100 enemies.
Icebreaker
Shatter a frozen enemy with a jump melee attack. (Single-Player)
Fastball
Hit an enemy with a thrown enemy 25 times. (Single-Player)
Rough Landing
Detonate a trip mine with a thrown enemy. (Single-Player)
Friendly Fire
Direct your Remnant VI to attack each type of Remnant enemy. (Single-Player)
Trapshooter
Hit 25 floating enemies with Concussive Shot, Lance, or Incinerate. (Single-Player)
Sucker Punch
Use a melee attack to hit 25 floating enemies. (Single-Player)
Pyrotechnics Expert
Light three enemies on fire with one continuous Flamethrower attack. (Single-Player)
Long-Distance Jump
Travel at least 30m in a single jump. (Single-Player)
Matchmaker
Complete romances with three different characters across all playthroughs.
Vanguard Surprise
While cloaked, hit an enemy with a Charge attack. (Single-Player)
Hang Time
Keep the Nomad airborne for 35 seconds.
Unwavering
Complete an "Insanity" single-player game, or 5 "Gold" multiplayer extractions from any firebase.
Veteran
Successfully complete a combined 25 strike team missions or APEX multiplayer mode extractions.
APEX
Complete the multiplayer mode tutorial mission.
Explorer
Complete a combined five strike team missions or APEX extractions in multiplayer mode.
Mission Accomplished
Activate Meridian.
Activation
Activate the Remnant city.
Family Connections
Reboot the Pathfinder.
Liberation
Free the salarian ark.
Foothold
Establish an outpost.
Exaltation
Destroy the exaltation facility or save the angaran prisoners.
First Steps
Meet the angara on Aya.
Alliance
Ally with an outlaw faction.
Pathfinder
Become the new Pathfinder.
Initiated
Gain access to the Tempest.
World-Shaper
Activate the first Remnant vault.
Buccaneer
Recover the krogan colony ship.
Building Bridges
Stop the Roekaar leader.
United
Unite the outposts against a common threat.
Helping Hand
Help Vetra's sister.
Signal Tracking
Find the source of the strange signal Peebee discovers.
Role Model
Rescue the asari ark.
Full Roster
In single-player mode, recruit all six squadmates.
First Contact
Land on an alien planet.
Peak Condition
Reach Level 40 in single-player mode or Level 20 in multiplayer mode.
Kitted Out
Kill a foe with a Rank 5 weapon in a single-player game or equip a Rank 10 weapon in multiplayer.
High Performance
Unlock Rank 6 for each single-player profile type, or obtain a Level 6 multiplayer bonus stat.
Full Power
Evolve one tech, one combat, and one biotic power to Rank 6. (Single-Player)
Almost There
Reach Level 25 in single player mode or Level 15 in multiplayer mode.
Teamwork
Create six strike teams or earn 25 assist medals in multiplayer mode.
Top Talent
Promote a strike team to Level 20.
Jack Of All Trades
Equip three different profile types.
All Clear
Increase all discovered planets to 100% viability.
Terraformer
Increase a discovered planet to 100% viability.
Craftsmanship
Craft armor or a gun with 3 augments.
Data Mining
Scan 100 different objects.
Cryptographer
Complete 20 Remnant puzzles in a single playthrough.
Quelle: Exophase.com