Horizon: Zero Dawn stellt sich den ersten Tests - und räumt Spitzenwertungen ab. In unserer nachfolgenden Übersicht fassen wir die Fazits und Aussagen wichtiger internationaler Magazine zusammen. Dabei beziehen wir uns auf die bei Metacritic.com eingereichten Tests zum neuen Action-Rollenspiel von Guerrilla Games (Killzone). Bei derzeit 62 eingereichten Tests beträgt der Wertungsdurchschnitt stolze 88 Prozent. Viele Tester loben vor allem eine toll erzählte Geschichte, interessante Hintergrunddetails und eine glaubhafte offene Spielwelt.

Auch im Horizon: Zero Dawn-Test von PC Games erntet das Action-Rollenspiel viel Lob: "Der Titel von Guerrilla Games ist absolut rund, bietet wunderschöne Landschaften, ein interessantes Setting, fette, abwechslungsreiche Kämpfe, spielt sich super und erzählt eine verdammt gute und intelligente Geschichte, die trotz offener Welt und mehreren Handlungsbögen einen erkennbaren roten Faden hat. Die Hintergründe der Spielwelt von Horizon sind zudem so interessant, dass ich förmlich ins Spiel reingezogen wurde. Horizon: Zero Dawn hat meine hohen Erwartungen tatsächlich übertroffen. Ein super Spiel, das sich kaum Fehler leistet", schreibt Redakteur Christian Dörre.

Viele weitere Aussagen halten wir in unserer nachfolgenden Test-Übersicht bereit. Auf unserer Themenseite zu Horizon: Zero Dawn findet ihr aktuelle News und Videos zum Spiel. Das Action-Rollenspiel kommt am 1. März exklusiv für PlayStation 4 in den Handel.

Horizon: Zero Dawn Test-Übersicht



Giant Bomb - 100

Horizon: Zero Dawn is familiar but also really refreshing. It's not a short game (I spent around 30 hours with it), but the storytelling still feels concise and efficient. The combat has some nice options that make encounters fun, even when you're just stacking up stealth kills from the relative safety of a bush. And the presentation end of the game holds up its end of things with a solid soundtrack, great voice acting, and a cohesive design that makes all its disparate parts fit together. All in all, it's a great game, it's Guerrilla's strongest release to date.

Telegraph - 100

On the surface, Horizon seems like a jumble of influences but, just like the murderous machina wandering its lands, the game is far more than its component parts, delivering a gripping story, satisfying combat, and the most gorgeous video game environments I've ever seen. Horizon confidently carves out an identity of its own in an overpopulated genre.

PlayStation Lifestyle - 100

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

AusGamers - 96

While the main storyline was lacking, there's a reason good world-building is critical to good fantasy, and like I said, this game nails it. I loved about the game was the way it used Aloy's Focus to force you to examine things. Each new area becomes a crime scene as Aloy examines and analyses what's been left behind. It's a clever way to blend the idea of technology into this otherwise primitive world.

Polygon - 95

Horizon Zero Dawn thrums with the energy of a creative team finally allowed to explore something new. It builds on elements of open-world and loot-and-craft gameplay that we've seen before, but it does so within a context, a setting and a style that feel fresh. Horizon Zero Dawn discovers a stronger sense of its own personality in one game than Killzone ever managed across half a dozen. Guerrilla Games has long been developing some of the most buzzed-about games in the industry; with Horizon, it feels like it has finally found its own voice, one worthy of all that buzz.

IGN - 93

Across a vast and beautiful open world, Horizon: Zero Dawn juggles many moving parts with polish and finesse. Its main activity - combat - is extremely satisfying thanks to the varied design and behaviors of machine-creatures that roam its lands, each of which needs to be taken down with careful consideration. Though side questing could have been more imaginative, its missions are compelling thanks to a central mystery that led me down a deep rabbit hole to a genuinely surprising - and moving - conclusion.

Meristation - 92

Horizon: Zero Dawn is probably the best Guerrilla game ever and one of the most solid open world experiences that we've seen recently. A true must-have for Playstation 4 owners.

GamePro - 90

Guerillas Open-World-Debüt spielt sich klasse, ist riesengroß und sieht fantastisch aus. Ein Pflichtkauf für PS4-Besitzer.

Shacknews - 90

When I began Horizon: Zero Dawn, I was anxious it wouldn't be able to maintain itself for thirty-plus hours. I'm thrilled that fear was unfounded. The play was constantly rich and rewarding, and the mysteries constantly unfolding. I'm left not just feeling satisfied the entire time, but wanting more. This one is something special.

Gamespot - 90

Guerilla Games has delivered one of the best open-world games of this generation.

Spieletipps - 89

Wenn ein Spiel mit offener Spielwelt nach dreißig Stunden noch überrascht und kein Ende in Sicht stellt, wurde eine neue Ebene erreicht. Mehr davon, bitte!

Game Informer - 88

None of Horizon's faults stopped me from sinking 55 hours into the game, or walking away supremely satisfied with the experience. Horizon may not be a revolution for the open-world genre, but it is a highly polished and compelling adventure that proves Guerrilla is more than a single franchise.

GamingTrend - 85

Horizon Zero Dawn is an excellent open-world experience that puts fighting towering robots at the center of the action. It's held back somewhat by its weak narrative, and occasional glitches, but that doesn't stop it from being the most badass game I've played this year.

TheSixthAxis - 80

Horizon: Zero Dawn is a bit of a slow burn, but there's more to Guerrilla Games' latest than just its staggeringly pretty graphics. The story surprises as it takes several twists and turns and explores the past, but the games beating heart is with its excellently tense and engaging robotic monster hunting.

Destructoid - 75

Horizon Zero Dawn is a fascinating premise wrapped in a tortilla of tropes.

USgamer - 50

Horizon Zero Dawn is disappointing. It has a story that I struggled to care about (complete with massive expository dumps—yay), a bland protagonist, and overtly repetitive and constraining missions that worked against its open world sensibilities. When Horizon Zero Dawn hit its rare strides—from its gloomy Cauldrons to traveling across its sprawling vistas—it only made me wish the rest of the game were as worthwhile.