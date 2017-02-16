Halo Wars 2: Test-Übersicht - Strategie-Spiel kann überzeugen

Wenige Tage vor dem offiziellen Release von Halo Wars 2 am 21. Februar 2017 veröffentlichen die ersten internationalen Medien ihre Wertungen und Reviews zum Strategie-Spiel von Publisher Microsoft. Auf der Internetseite Metacritic erhält Halo Wars 2 bei Erstellung dieser Meldung eine Durchschnittswertung von 81 Prozent - bei insgesamt 29 eingereichten Reviews. Demnach scheinen die Tester mit dem neuen Strategie-Ableger der Halo-Reihe durchaus zufrieden zu sein.

Im abschließenden Fazit von Areajugones heißt es etwa: "Halo Wars 2 bringt das RTS-Genre für Konsolen-Spieler zurück. Durch eine sehr direkte und nicht zu komplexen Spielweise ist dieses Spiel für jeden geeignet, der diese Art von Spiel einmal ausprobieren möchte." Ähnlich überzeugt ist auch die Webseite EGM: "Halo Wars 2 baut fantastisch auf die durch den Vorgänger geschaffene Grundlage auf. Die Kampagne ist zwar etwas kürzer ausgefallen als mir lieb gewesen wäre - trotzdem ist es eine tolle Rückkehr ins Halo-Universum; inklusive neuen Spielmodi und neuen Charakteren." Im Folgenden findet Ihr nun eine Liste verschiedener Wertungen zu Halo Wars 2 inklusive dem Fazit der jeweiligen Tester.

Unseren Test lest ihr im Laufe der kommenden Tage - wir planen, zunächst einen Ersteindruck zu veröffentlichen, der dann durch einen ausführlichen Bericht zur Einzelspieler-Kampagne und einige Tage später mit der finalen Bewertung inklusive Multiplayer-Betrachtung erweitert wird.

Halo Wars 2 in der Test-Übersicht



Gaming Nexus - 95

Halo Wars 2 is an absolute masterstroke, taking console RTS limitations and somehow not only bypassing them, but making them unmissable features. This is one of the most well-made and cleverly designed games I have played in a long time. I hope it sets a precedent for other games to follow.

COGconnected - 95

Halo Wars 2 delivers a superb story that ends with a million possibilities on what could happen in future games.

God is a Geek - 90

I know I've mentioned Starcraft II a couple of times in this review, but it's certainly the yardstick by which most RTS games are measured and this one is no different. There are obvious comparisons to be drawn between both games and Creative Assembly certainly wears its influences proudly, but Halo Wars 2 never strays into clone territory. It stands well on its own, creating an experience that combines cinematic storytelling with varied and interesting strategic gameplay, as well as throwing in a few explosions for which Halo is often known. And best of all, it manages to be accessible enough that even a blunt object like myself can finish the campaign.

We got this Covered - 90

Halo Wars 2 isn't afraid to mess with the standard RTS formula, and it's a better game because of it. Simply put, this is one of the best reasons to own an Xbox One.

Stevivor - 85

This is a solid, Creative Assembly-driven RTS, well-suited for those who love the genre and also for those who are into science fiction; if you're a fan of both, even better. Simple to understand, fun to play and challenging on higher difficulties, it's hard to go wrong with Halo Wars 2.

Hardcore Gamer - 80

At the end of the day, however, it's the multiplayer and gameplay that make or break an RTS game, and Halo Wars 2 checks those boxes. If you've ever had the itch to command an army of UNSC soldiers, Halo Wars 2 will easily scratch it.

Twinfinite - 80

In terms of a console RTS, Halo Wars 2 stands just about at the top. It's easy for newcomers of the genre to pick up and play, but still has a enough meat and complexity for veterans to be satisfied. Because of how the campaign wraps things up, I truly hope it gets a sequel. But until then, Halo Wars 2 is definitely a quality exclusive to add to your Xbox One lineup.

Destructoid - 70

If you're craving an RTS on a console, or perhaps aren't particularly well-versed in the genre, Halo Wars 2 has you covered. It doesn't offer much that other games in the same space have given us over the past 10 years, but it's polished and fun to play.

Trusted Reviews - 70

Halo Wars 2 suffers a little from its console limitations, but it's a solid RTS with a strong campaign and a good overall feel for the Halo universe. After a slow start the mission design grows much more interesting and while there's little here you won't have seen in a StarCraft, it's all handled with variety, pace and drama. There's potential too in the multiplayer modes, particularly Blitz with its unique hybrid style. It might not be the Halo sequel that you asked for, but it's a fine one to be getting on with.

GamingTrend - 60

Boasting high production value and the minor intrigue of what a new villain might mean for the greater series, Halo Wars 2 is fantastic for casual RTS gamers, but probably not for anyone else. Its relatively flat story, short campaign, and strategically shallow mechanics hold it back from greatness, instead relegating it to being yet another example of why RTS games don't mix well with consoles.

GamesRadar+ - 60

Blitz mode aside, Halo Wars 2 sticks with a tried, tested and slightly tired RTS formula that's competent, but lacking in depth and originality.

