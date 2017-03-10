Online-Abo
Schau in die aktuelle Ausgabe
Schau in die aktuelle Digital-Ausgabe
Login Registrieren
388 User online
Online-Abo
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Mobile als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren
Games World

    • Es gibt 1 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
      • Von NOT-Meludan Erfahrener Benutzer
        Sehr lobenswert, aber bei einem MP-Spiel, kann man auch nicht ewig mit solchen Sachen warten, sonst laufen die Kunden weg (siehe Division) und da hat For Honor auch schon ein paar Spieler schnell verloren.

        Am schönsten ist aber, dass Return to Desktop aus dem Endmenü des Matches entfernt wurde. Wer sich…
        Kommentar vollständig anzeigen
        Antworten Zitieren
      Alle Kommentare (Forum)

    • Aktuelle For Honor Forum-Diskussionen

  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 03/2017 PC Games Hardware 04/2017 PC Games MMore 03/2017 play³ 04/2017 Games Aktuell 03/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 01/2017 N-Zone 03/2017 WideScreen 04/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 03/2017
    PC Games 03/2017 PCGH Magazin 04/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Kontakt Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1222829
For Honor
For Honor: Nächster Patch mit Balancing-Änderungen und PC-Hotfix heute
Für For Honor steht voraussichtlich ab 15 Uhr sowohl der nächste Patch mit einigen Balancing-Änderungen als auch ein spezieller Technik-Hotfix für die PC-Version zum Download bereit. Während des Rollouts werden die Server für circa 45 Minuten down sein, For Honor deshalb nicht spielbar sein.
http://www.pcgames.de/For-Honor-Spiel-55721/News/Patch-mit-Balancing-Aenderungen-und-PC-Hotfix-1222829/
10.03.2017
http://www.pcgames.de/screenshots/medium/2017/02/For-Honor-Singleplayer-PC-Screenshot-05-pc-games_b2teaser_169.jpg
for honor,action,ubisoft
news