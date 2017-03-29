Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Großes Early-Access-Update ergänzt neue Skills und Arena
Für Divinity: Orginal Sin 2 (PC) steht nun das nächste große Early-Access-Update bei Steam und GOG.com zum Download bereit. Patch 3.0.50.423 ergänzt unter anderem die Skills Summoning und Polymorphing sowie die neue Castle-Outskirts-Arena. Divinity: Orginal Sin 2 ist seiner Fertigstellung damit ein weiteres Stück näher gekommen. Einen Release-Termin gibt es aber nach wie vor nicht.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 hat ein großes Early-Access-Update verpasst bekommen. Wichtigste Neuerungen in Version 3.0.50.423 des via Kickstarter finanzierten Rollenspiels sind die nun verfügbaren Skills Summoning (Beschwörung) und Polymorphing (Gestaltwandlung). Beide Features wurden im Verlaufe der Crowdfunding-Kampagne als Stretchgoals freigeschaltet. Außerdem ergänzt das Update auch das neue Arena-Level Castle Outskirts, optimiert die KI und fixt zahlreiche Bugs. Das ist natürlich noch bei weitem nicht alles. Die kompletten Patch Notes gibt's weiter unten.
Die Vorabversion von Divinity: Original Sin 2 ist seit September des vergangenen Jahres bei Steam und auch DRM-frei bei GOG.com erhältlich. Seitdem veröffentlichte Hersteller Larian Studios sukzessive Updates. Einen finalen Release-Termin gibt es aber nach wie vor nicht. Letzter Stand der Dinge ist "2. Quartal 2017". Das dürfte sich, sofern überhaupt noch aktuell, aber sehr wahrscheinlich nur auf die PC-Version beziehen. Außerdem ist Divinity: Original Sin 2 auch noch für PS4 und Xbox One in der Mache. Alle weiteren News und Infos zum RPG-Sequel findet ihr auf der Themenseite zu Divinity: Original Sin 2.
Patch Notes zu Divinity: Original Sin 2 v 3.0.50.423 (Early Access):
Additions
- Added Summoning combat ability: summons start with 10% increased Vitality, Damage, Magic Armour and Physical Armour per Ability Point invested.
- Added Summoning skills.
- Conjure Incarnate - Conjure a personal elemental that matches the ground surface it's summoned onto. Your Incarnate can be buffed with Infusions.
- Elemental Totem - Target a ground surface and conjure a totem of the corresponding element. Each turn, this totem will fire a projectile at enemies in sight.
- Dimensional Bolt - Shoot a volatile bolt that deals damage of a random type, and then creates a corresponding surface.
- Farsight Infusion - Unlock ranged attack for your Incarnate. Buffs Magic Armour.
- Power Infusion - Unlock Whirlwind and Rush for your Incarnate. Buffs Physical Armour.
- Rallying Cry - Target character regenerates Vitality and Magic Armour according to the number of allied characters and totems in their vicinity.
- Supercharger - Target summon deals increased damage during its next turn-- then explodes.
- Added Polymorph combat ability: receive one free Attribute Point for every Ability Point invested.
- Added Polymorph skills.
- Bull Horns - Magnificent horns sprout from your forehead. You can rush at your enemies and gore them.
- Tentacle Lash - With tentacular limbs, lash out at the enemy and Disarm them.
- Chicken Claw - Turn the target character into a chicken. Squawk!
- Heart of Steel - Your skin turns to steel, increasing Physical Armour and regenerating a portion of it every turn.
- Chameleon Cloak - Become one with the shadows so that you're invisible to your opponents.
- Spread Your Wings - Grow wings that unlock Flight skill. You ignore ground surfaces as long as you are walking.
- Skin Graft - Reset all cooldowns, yet also strip off all Physical Armour and Magic Armour. Removes Burning, Poisoned, Bleeding.
- Added new class presets.
- Conjurer - Conjures a trusty personal demon and elemental totems to aid in battle.
- Metamorph - Adapts to dangerous situations with transforming tricks of nature.
- Added new visual effects and sounds for all Summoning and Polymorph skills.
- Added PVP Support. This allows you to play the game in multiplayer and choose whether to work with or against your friends. You can start as allies and continue as rivals (or vice versa) by making war or peace with other parties.
- Added Origin Story Updates.
- Made several changes and additions to origin stories (Ifan, Lohse, Sebille, and Red Prince).
- Party members will now engage with NPCs to play out origin moments particular to their own background stories - if the player allows them to do so.
- Added a tutorial messages log in the journal.
- Added new Arena level: Castle Outskirts.
- Added and updated several sound effects for skills.
- Added a crime check on lockpicking items that have an owner.
Improvements
- Improved the ladder animation system.
- Examining a character now uses the highest level of loremaster in your party.
- Certain AI 2.0 decision improvements added (regarding potions, invisibilty, 'sleep' status, surface transform, Polymorph, Summons...).
- AI now supports more skills and statuses.
- Improved performance when targeting enemies with ranged weapons.
- Improved feedback for characters inside fog (when targetting).
- Improved targeting from high to low ground with skills that use teleport (self).
- Updated several skill and attack animations.
- Updated several effects for skills.
- Companion preset selector is now embedded within recruitment dialogs.
Balancing and design changes
- Several changes were made to the combats in and around Fort Joy:
- Early-game Voidwoken don't bleed Cursed Blood anymore.
- The Freshly Buried Corpse no longer has armor.
- Tweaked the Source Hound Kennel's level design. Bark, bark.
- Tweaked the Houndmaster encounter's level design.
- Tweaked Teleporting Crocodiles' level design.
- Reworked a number of fights in Fort Joy to ensure coherence in spell distribution and smooth our learning curve.
- Characters that heal due to high resistance should be damaged if they have Decaying Touch on.
- Pickup action now gets disabled in combat if you do not have enough AP.
- You can now use sucker punch when wielding only one wand.
- Applying Bless to an item on a surface now blesses that surface.
- Reduced requirements on armor, weapons, and shields.
- Made it easier to Pickpocket low level NPCs by changing the Thievery mechanics.
- Characters will no longer absorb Source surfaces when they already have their maximum number of Source Points.
- Surfaces created by skills like Fireball no longer create surfaces through walls.
- Sending an item from a container to another character now also costs 1 AP.
- Mark' now prevents characters from going invisible.
- Increased stats of Dallis' Hammer and renamed it to "The Reckoning".
- You can now cast Blood Sucker on other characters. Try combining it with Decaying Touch.
- Electrification and ice should go away after 3 turns.
- Changed how Magic Pockets work for multiplayer when having separate parties active (for the PvP system).
- Kniles' monks are no longer linked to other monks in the dungeon.
- Blessed smoke now removes Silence.
- Refusing Withermoore's help causes him to no longer appear.
- Increased AP cost of Enrage to two; can only target allies now.
- Refactored persuasion system: You now need more points in persuasion to have an effect on higher level NPC's. Stats have less impact.
- New status: Disarmed. Prevents attacking with weapons and using skills that are based on them (e.g. Ricochet, Whirlwind).
- Muted should not prevent characters from using weapon skills.
- The most used generic treasure tables have been completely redesigned. They now generate more by value than by category.
- When a container is opened and it generates items, the order in which they appear is randomized. This is purely a representative change.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing players to have their input stuck.
- Fixed an issue with the Necromancer Tower Maze. Players no longer have re-equip the ring to trigger the correct dialog options.
- Fixed roofs blocking projectiles and sight inside a building.
- Fixed some map markers not correctly showing up for all party members.
- Fixed several spell and highlight tooltips.
- Fixed certain characters dropping double the amount of loot they should be dropping.
- Fixed certain skills not showing a proper area preview around the target (e.g. Crippling Blow).
- Fixed being able to cancel jump skills while they are still being cast (e.g. not creating a fire surface on landing with Phoenix Dive).
- Fixed item requirements displayed red despite meeting the requirements.
- Fixed Magic Armour not disappearing on death.
- Fixed incorrect behavior with Fullscreen and Fake Fullscreen mode.
- Fixed certain statuses from being spammed above characters when wearing Cursed items.
- Fixed several issues with Tarlene's dialog regarding Shriekers and Gareth.
- Fixed items not being assigned to bottom bar when recruiting a companion.
- Fixed bug where Samadel wouldn't leave towards the call to arms.
- Fixed several crime-related behaviors.
- Fixed several NPC alignment issues.
- Fixed input being blocked in certain situations, resulting in not being able to control certain party members directly.
- Fixed minor issues regarding Gareth's death and the resulting dialogs.
- Fixed several minor quest and journal issues.
- Fixed issue where NPC's would incorrectly force end their turn without taking action.
- Fixed not being able to reassign teams for AI after returning to lobby from a previous game.
Quelle: Larian Studios