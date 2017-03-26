Dishonored 2: Update 3 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One ist da - Patchnotes veröffentlicht
Für Dishonored 2: Die Maske des Zorns ist Update 3 erschienen. Der Patch behebt zahlreiche Bugs und Chrashes bei der Version für PC, PS4 und Xbox One. Die offiziellen Patchnotizen gibt es in dieser Meldung.
Für Dishonored 2 hat Entwickler Arkane Studios Update Nummer 3 herausgebracht. Das Datenpaket steht ab sofort für den PC, die PS4 und die Xbox One zum Download bereit. Insgesamt wurden zahreiche Bugs gefixt und Crashes ausgemerzt. Auch das Benutzerinterface wurde optimiert und anhand des Feedbacks von Spielern wurden Fehler in Texten von einigen Lokalisierungen behoben. Auch die offiziellen und recht umfangreichen Patchnotizen wurden veröffentlicht, ihr lest sie nachfolgend.
Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske Update 3 - Offizielle Patch Notes
PC:
- Fixed a bug where AMD 400 Series Crossfire enabled GPUs will have lower auto graphics presets than the single card GPU
- Fixed a bug where the player can get control-locked in the Keybind menu if they use a mouse and gamepad.
- Fixed a PC bug where the player will lose in-game sound/audio after alt-tabbing too quickly
- Added option to hide the quick select dock
- Fixed a bug where Quick Save / Quick Load is available in Iron Mode
- UI optimization
- Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound's smoke.
- Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.
- Fixed shadows missing on particles
- Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects
- Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches
- Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking
- Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious
- Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred
- Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan
- Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves
- Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits
- Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles
- Fixed a bug in "Long Day in Dunwall" where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created
- Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting
- Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash
- Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn't replenish mana with Corvo
- Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time
- Fixed reported issues with some localization text
- Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed
- Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill
- Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs
- Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier
- Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter
- Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair
- Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won't trigger when it is put on a bolt
- Added a " Full " option for the " Mana Replenish " setting
- Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.
Xbox One:
- UI optimization
- Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound's smoke.
- Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.
- Fixed shadows missing on particles
- Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects
- Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches
- Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking
- Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious
- Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred
- Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan
- Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves
- Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits
- Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles
- Fixed a bug in "Long Day in Dunwall" where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created
- Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting
- Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash
- Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn't replenish mana with Corvo
- Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time
- Fixed reported issues with some localization text
- Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed
- Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill
- Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs
- Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier
- Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter
- Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair
- Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won't trigger when it is put on a bolt
- Added a " Full " option for the " Mana Replenish " setting
- Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.
- Fixed a bug where a control-lock occurs during streaming install when restarting from last checkpoint post-Long Day in Dunwall (consoles)
- Fixed a bug where no loading prompt appears when attempting to load any saves during streaming install when two campaign slots are filled (consoles)
PS4:
- UI optimization
- Fixed a bug where the FPS drops when the player looks at a gravehound's smoke.
- Fixed a bug where possessing a Gravehound causes their smoke effect to build up.
- Fixed shadows missing on particles
- Fixed a bug where normal maps were inverted with negative scaled objects
- Fixed a bug where using Far Reach on a hanging speaker causes strange physics in subsequent Far Reaches
- Fixed a bug where aiming Focused Strike or Spyglass at the sky results in poor depth of field masking
- Fixed a bug where Jindosh still talks to player in lab after death or being rendered unconscious
- Fixed a bug where the journal may become blurred
- Fixed a bug in Long Day In Dunwall where screen turns dark a short time after speaking with Meagan
- Fixed a bug where the player becomes control-locked when attempting to load corrupt mission saves
- Fixed a bug where overwriting corrupt New Game + save with no free space can cause a crash during or after credits
- Fixed a bug where Autosave Thumbnails persist after switching Profiles
- Fixed a bug in "Long Day in Dunwall" where saving as the mission causes the Mission Save to not be created
- Fixed a bug where canceling a mission selection on the main menu and then starting a New Game + prevents selecting a difficulty setting
- Fixed a bug where mantling as the elevator hits the ground will cause game to crash
- Fixed a bug where Doppelgänger doesn't replenish mana with Corvo
- Fixed a bug where NPCs will rediscover bodies after a save/load and enter search mode a second time
- Fixed reported issues with some localization text
- Fixed a bug where Springrazor traps attached to Rats and Bloodflies will not go off if possessed
- Fixed a crash when Far Reaching to an NPC while killing them with Shadow Kill
- Fixed a bug where Rats were unable to consume severed limbs
- Fixed a crash that could occur during a fight with a rewired Clockwork Soldier
- Bloodthirst post-process is now brighter
- Fixed a bug where one-handed thrown objects were misaligned to the right of the crosshair
- Fixed a bug where the Springrazor won't trigger when it is put on a bolt
- Added a " Full " option for the " Mana Replenish " setting
- Fixed a crash when player falls off of platform inside painting while in possession.
- Fixed a bug where a control-lock occurs during streaming install when restarting from last checkpoint post-Long Day in Dunwall (consoles)
- Fixed a bug where no loading prompt appears when attempting to load any saves during streaming install when two campaign slots are filled (consoles)
Dishonored 2 ist der zweite Teil des Stealth-Action-Adventures von den Arkane Studios und ist am 11. November 2016 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One erschienen. Mehr interessante News, wissenswerte Infos, Screenshots und Videos zu Dishonored 2: Die Maske des Zorns findet ihr wie gewohnt auf unserer umfangreichen Themenseite.
Quelle: Bethesda