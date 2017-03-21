Online-Abo
Dark Souls 3
Dark Souls 3: ​Neues Update bringt PS4 Pro-Support, neue PvP-Maps und mehr
Das Entwicklerstudio From Software wird am kommenden Freitag ein neues Update für Dark Souls 3 veröffentlichen. In Vorbereitung auf den zweiten und letzten DLC "The Ringed City" dürfen sich Spieler auf zwei neue PvP-Karten, Unterstützung für PlayStation 4 Pro und weitere Veränderungen freuen.
21.03.2017
