Dark Souls 3: Neuer Patch bringt Nerfs für Ringed City-Gegner

In der vergangenen Woche hat das Entwicklerteam von From Software die letzte Erweiterung "The Ringed City" für Dark Souls 3 und vielleicht auch der gesamten Serie veröffentlicht. Nun wurde ein neues Update veröffentlicht, das einige Veränderungen am Balancing vornimmt und damit unter anderem die Schwierigkeit des DLC etwas verringert. So wurden unter anderem die großen Engel, die den Spieler aus weiter Entfernung mit Pfeilen angreifen, etwas abgeschwächt. From Software nahm jedoch auch Anpassungen außerhalb der Erweiterung "The Ringed City" vor.

Der Patch mit der Versionsnummer 1.32 steht ab sofort für alle Plattformen (PC, PS4 und Xbox One) zur Verfügung. Ein Download des Updates ist jedoch nicht notwendig, da sich die entsprechenden Daten direkt auf den Servern von Dark Souls 3 befinden. Die vollständigen Patch Notes findet Ihr unterhalb dieser Meldung. Weitere Infos und Videos zu Dark Souls 3 gibt es auf unserer Themenseite.

Patch Notes Update 1.32 - Dark Souls 3

Reduced damage of the light arrows fired by "Angels"

The sorcery "Hidden Body" is now effective against "Angels"

Reduced the damage of homing spears released from "Spear of the Church"

Reduced the amount of bonus absorption the "Spear of the Church" receives during 1vs2, 1vs3 and 1vs4 games (1vs1 is unaffected)

Reduced the amount of HP "Church Guardian" has during a 1vs1 match (1vs2, 1vs3 and 1vs4 are unaffected)

Increased damage and scaling of simple, crystal, fire, chaos, lightning, dark, deep and blessed infusions

Increased damage of raw infusions

Reduced damage and scaling of heavy infusions at lower weapon levels

Increased scaling of sharp infusions, and increased damage gain at high levels of dexterity

Reduced scaling of heavy infusions on lighter weapons

Reduced damage of "Exile Greatsword"

Reduced damage for L1(LB) attacks, and increased stamina consumption for L1(LB) attacks and weapon art "Ember" of "Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords"

Fixed a bug where the weapon art "Wind Wheel" of "Splitleaf Greatsword" was applying more status effects than intended

Fixed a bug where fully charged R2(RT) attacks of "Profaned Greatsword" and "Black Knight Greatsword" were not consuming additional stamina

Fixed a bug where the weapon art of "Preacher's Right Arm" would combo for more hits than intended

Fixed a bug where the weapon art of "Painting Guardian's Curved Sword" would combo for more hits than intended

Increased damage of Toxic dealt by players, but reduced the penalty to stamina regeneration

Quelle: VG24/7

