Dark Souls 3
Dark Souls 3: Neuer Patch bringt Nerfs für Ringed City-Gegner
Entwickler From Software hat ein neues Update für Dark Souls 3 veröffentlicht, das die Schwierigkeit der neuen Erweiterung "The Ringed City" etwas verringert. Der Patch mit der Versionsnummer 1.32 steht ab sofort für alle Plattformen zur Verfügung.
05.04.2017
