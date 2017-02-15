Conan Exiles: Bessere Server-Performance & Bugfixes - großer Patch in Arbeit

Seit rund zwei Wochen steht die Early-Access-Version von Conan Exiles nun für den PC zur Verfügung. Das Entwicklerteam von Funcom veröffentlichte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder kleinere Updates, die Teile des Survival-Titels veränderten. Nun gab das Studio über Steam bekannt, dass aktuell der größte Patch seit dem Launch von Conan Exiles in Arbeit ist. Das Update soll bereits in den kommenden Tagen erscheinen und viele Veränderungen mitbringen.

Passend zur Ankündigung hat Funcom die vorläufigen Patch Notes für das nächste Update veröffentlicht. Die Liste könnt ihr euch am Ende dieser Meldung ansehen. Zuletzt gab das Entwicklerteam bekannt, dass sich die Early-Access-Fassung von Conan Exiles bereits 320.000 Mal verkauft hat. Die Entwicklung für Microsofts "Game Preview"-Programm auf Xbox One ist bereits gestartet - die Arbeiten an der Umsetzung für PlayStation 4 sollen noch in diesem Jahr beginnen. Weitere Meldungen zu Conan Exiles findet Ihr auf unserer Themenseite.

Patch Notes - Conan Exiles (Early Access)

Performance and Tech fixes

Fixes to loading screens

Server Performance Fixes

NPCs should be less jittery when rotating

A fix for connecting to servers via the Steam server browser and when using Steamconnect

Buildings should now load in much faster

Placeables placed on foundations and ceiling tiles will now be saved correctly

Several improvements to how rocks behave when they are harvested

General Bug Fixes and Improvements

Small Placeables will no longer claim land (!)

NPC Camps now have their own land claim to prevent people from building so close to them that they stop spawning NPCs (!!)

You should no longer get phantom duplicates in the wheel of pain

T2 Altars should no longer disappear

Surrender should no longer break early when using fists

Removed invisible collision that was blocking a certain chest in the world

Arrows will now longer shoot in "Random crazy directions"

Ranged weapons should now always fire correctly

Rhinos should no longer try to walk through players

Palisades will now correctly deal damage on contact

Palisades should now be easier to place

Fixed a case where players were able to destroy rocks with their fists. Sorry, but this privilege is reserved only for Conan himself.

Fixed an issue where interactable objects would spam "Press E to interact" on the GUI

Added an arrow to many placeables to help players orient them correctly

The Offering of Mitra recipe now correctly requires 1 human heart and 1 unblemished meat

Fixed an issue with stair placement detection

The Gong and the Horn will now be audible over greater distances

Added new emotes that can be learned by tracking down Story NPCs and getting them to teach you

Balance and Gameplay Fixes

Some feat requirements have been simplified or removed. For example, it is now possible to learn Journeyman Craftsman as soon as you hit level 10. Due to the impact of this change all players have gotten a free feat respec.

Ansel will now respect collision preventing people from moving through walls and other structures

Non Admins will be restricted to 2 meters of movement when using Ansel

Balance pass on Bows. Simple Bow range has been increased, Hyrkanian Bow range has been dramatically increased. Crossbow range has been reduced but they now shoot much faster

We have done an overhaul on what monsters can damage which tier of buildings. If you haven't upgraded from sandstone you might want to think about doing that.

Increased crafting XP across the board with greater increases for crafting more complex (higher tier) items

Inverted Wooden Roof Wedge and Stonebrick Frame now require Journeyman Craftsman instead of Master Craftsman

Black rocks in the starting desert are now harvestable

Higher grade tools will now yield higher amounts of secondary resources (Bark/branches)

Resetting your Knowledge Points will no longer cause you to lose your selected religion

Removed Corruption sources from starting area caves

Removed the Regen component from Purified Meat. This perk is reserved to Mitra's Ambrosia and Healing Potions. Purified Meat is still an extremely good food source

Player corpses can only be harvested for religious purposes once every 30 minutes

Balance pass on the amount of materials requires for basic chemistry potions

Armor drops removed from chests

Emus will now give less XP

Visual Improvement

The Dogs of the Desert finally got their uniform shipment and will be donning their new outfits

Visual adjustment to the Medium Tasset to reduce clipping issues

Visual adjustments to the Setite Choker and Shendyt to reduce clipping issues

Updated Cutlass and Falcata icons

Visual flair added to several hairstyles

Visual improvements to female heads

