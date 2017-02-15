Online-Abo
Schau in die aktuelle Ausgabe
Schau in die aktuelle Digital-Ausgabe
Login Registrieren
212 User online
Online-Abo
Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
als Startseite festgelegt.
    Möchtest du diese Seite als Startseite festlegen?
    Mobile als Startseite festgelegt.
    Login Registrieren
Games World

    • Es gibt 0 Kommentare zum Artikel

      Login | Registrieren
  • Print / Abo
    Apps
    PC Games 02/2017 PC Games Hardware 03/2017 PC Games MMore 02/2017 play³ 03/2017 Games Aktuell 03/2017 buffed 12/2016 XBG Games 01/2017 N-Zone 03/2017 WideScreen 03/2017 SpieleFilmeTechnik 02/2017
    PC Games 02/2017 PCGH Magazin 03/2017 PC Games MMORE Computec Kiosk On the Run! Birdies Run
Die Redaktion Artikel-Archiv Mediadaten Datenschutz Impressum AGB Kontakt Problem mit Werbung melden
article
1220922
Conan Exiles
Conan Exiles: Bessere Server-Performance & Bugfixes - großer Patch in Arbeit
Das Entwicklerteam von Funcom hat bekannt gegeben, dass derzeit der größte Patch seit dem Early-Access-Launch von Conan Exiles in Arbeit ist. In den kommenden Tagen soll das Update dann auch offiziell für die Early-Access-Version des Survival-Spiels erscheinen. Eine vorläufige Liste mit den Veränderungen wurde bereits veröffentlicht.
http://www.pcgames.de/Conan-Exiles-Spiel-56548/News/Server-Performance-Bugfixes-Patch-1220922/
15.02.2017
http://www.pcgames.de/screenshots/medium/2017/01/header_b2teaser_169.jpg
survival,patch,early access
news