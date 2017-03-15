Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass Update bringt viele Änderungen mit sich

Zu den neuen Inhalten, welche der frisch erschienene DLC They Shall Not Pass in den Online-Shooter Battlefield 1 einfügt, gehören die Maps Verdun-Höhen, Fort Vaux, Soissons und Bruch. Ebenfalls mit dabei ist die Operation "Devil's Anvil", welche auf den Karten "Verdun-Höhen" und "Fort Vaux" stattfindet.

Die Operation "Jenseits der Marne" dagegen führt euch auf die Karten "Soissons" und "Bruch". Zudem wird die französische Armee eingeführt, welche die Klassen Sturmsoldat, Versorgungssoldat, Sanitäter und Späher, dazu die Fahrzeug-Kits Panzerfahrer, Pilot und Kavallerist sowie die Eliteklassen Wachsoldat, Panzerjäger und Flammschütze aber auch die neue Eliteklasse Grabenkämpfer einsetzt. Der Sturmpanzer St. Chamond und der superschwere Panzer Behemoth gehören ebenfalls mit zum DLC. Das Erweiterungspack und Update enthält außerdem:

4 neue Karten mit starken Kontrasten

2 neue immersive Operationen

Die französische Armee

1 neue Eliteklasse - der Grabenkämpfer

1 neuer Sturmpanzer

1 neuer Behemoth - der superschwere Panzer "Char 2C"

6 neue freischaltbare Hauptwaffen

4 neue Nahkampfwaffen

1 neuer Spielmodus - Frontlinien

Ein neuer Skin-Typ in Battlepacks

Neue Nahkampf-Puzzleteile in Battlepacks

Spiele als Party-Verbesserungen - Party-Anführer

Zu den neuen Waffen gehören:

MP Ribeyrolles

Werk

Visier

Leicht

Teleskop

Infanterie

Präzisionswaffe

Sjögren Inertial-Schrotflinte

Nahkampfwaffe Zahnradkeule

Nahkampfwaffe Nagelmesser

Nahkampfwaffe Trench Fleur

Panzerkarabiner Mle 1903 (Erweitert)

Wie die umfangreichen Patch Notes zeigen, finden jede Menge Änderungen ihren Weg in das Spiel. Darunter beispielsweise Nerfs an den Granaten und den AA Kanonen. Dafür gibt es aber auch Performance-Verbesserungen am Server Browser.

Hier sind die (englischen) Patch Notes:

Every party will now have a party leader, usually the party creator, identified by a star. The party leader is in charge of joining a multiplayer game for the party. All other party members will be notified when the party leader has found a game. A normal party member can still join a multiplayer session but other party members will not get notified for it.

Weapons and gadgets

Grenade resupply time changes

Frag: 36 seconds

Light AT: 36 seconds

Impact: 36 seconds

Incendiary: 36 seconds

Gas: 27 seconds

Mini: 24 seconds

Smoke: 18 seconds

Resupplies are 3 times as fast near ammo crates

Reduced Smoke, Gas and Mini Grenade ammo from 2 to 1

Ammo pouches currently no longer resupply grenades

MG 08/15

Decreased horizontal recoil from 0.7 to 0.3

Full accuracy is reached one shot earlier

Fixed bad reload timers on M1911 Extended:

Tactical reload time increased from 1.4 to 1.6 s

Empty reload time increased from 2.3 to 2.6 s

Reload threshold reduced from 1.1 to 0.78

Fixed staged reload timers

Fixed an issue where the MG 08/15 would overheat much faster on PS4 and XB1 than on PC and set the new overheat threshold to 67 bullets

PS4: Fixed an issue where the MG 08/15 was overheating too fast and set the new overheat threshold to 67 bullets

Xbox One: Fixed an issue where the MG 08/15 was overheating too fast and set the new overheat threshold to 67 bullets

M1903 Experimental

Reduced rate of fire from 450 to 360

Increased close range damage, allowing it to kill a healthy soldier with 4 hits within 16 meters

Self-Loading Rifles and Pieper M1893:

Made recoil decrease smoother

Most recoil values were tweaked, but are not comparable to previous releases

Updated the way the CONTROL value is calculated to better represent the amount of recoil that players have to compensate for

Self-Loading Rifles

Fixed an issue where spread would reset too quickly after firing

Reduced base spread increase per shot of self-loading rifles from 0.25 to 0.2

Decreased base spread decrease per second from 3.75 to 3

Decreased the spread increase per shot bonus in ADS that Marksman, Sniper and Optical versions get to maintain the old effective spread increase per shot values of 0.125

Added a small bonus to spread decrease per second for Marksman, Sniper and Optical versions

Reduced the number of magazines carried by the M97 Trench Gun by 1

LMGS

Increased moving hip fire dispersion by 0.25 degrees

Fixed incorrect CONTROL values for Low Weight LMGs

Madsen MG

Reduced first shot recoil multiplier from 1.9 to 1.8

Reduced horizontal recoil from 0.6 to 0.55

MP18

Reduced vertical recoil from 0.38 to 0.35

Reduced Experimental third shot recoil multiplier from 1.8 to 1.5

Doubled Experimental spread decrease per second in ADS

Automatico M1918

Reduced vertical recoil from 0.44 to 0.40

Increased horizontal recoil from 0.8 to 1.2

Increased Trench and Storm first shot recoil multiplier from 2.65 to 2.8

Decreased Factory first shot recoil multiplier from 2.65 to 2.33

Increased Factory recoil from 12 to 16

Increased Frommer Stop Auto horizontal recoil from 1.0 to 1.2

Hellriegel 1915

Increased 1915 horizontal recoil from 0.8 to 0.95

Overheating now cancels ADS

Increased moving hip fire dispersion by 0.25 degrees

Grenades

Increased Impact grenade minimum time before explosion from 0.7 to 1.0 seconds

Increased Incendiary grenade minimum time before explosion from 0.67 to 1.3 seconds

Increased Mini Grenade damage from 65 to 72

Decreased inner blast radius Light AT Grenades from 2.0 to 1.5

Decreased inner blast radius Assault AT Grenades to 1.5 from 2.0

Reduced Tripwire INC ammo from 2 to 1 to better account for its high damage and AOE

Crossbow

The crossbow launcher now regenerates all its ammo even when not reloaded

Increased auto replenish time from 15 to 25 seconds

K bullets now resupply in 2 s rather than 5

Reduced suppression by friendly gas and prevented coughing at low levels of gas suppression

Vehicles

AA cannons

Removed blast and impact impulse to prevent them from pushing and rotating planes

Reduced impact damage to planes by 50% for fighters and attack planes and by 40% for bombers

Fixed an issue where players could get the crosshairs back after pressing E while zooming in a vehicle in Hardcore

The bomber will no longer destroy certain structures when crashing in to them

Fixed an issue with certain vehicle gunner seats where the ADS stopped working once the weapon has been overheated.

Fixed an issue where the UI did not update correctly when using certain gunner seats in the Heavy Tank

Fixed an issue where the Armored Car turret accuracy was off, it's now aligned with the cross hair

A7V

Reduced A7V flamethrower range from 44 to 24 meters to better match the VFX

Reduced A7V flamethrower speed inheritance and velocity and increased time to live for more predictable behaviour

User interface

Emblem reporting

In addition to the End of Round scoreboard, reporting emblems is now possible to do from the in-game scoreboard as well.

Notifications

The previous mid screen popup notification system has been replaced with a new notification system showing notifications in the upper left corner of the screen instead. This improvement has also solved a number of popup related issues.

UI improvements

Rental servers

Added Behemoths and Full Magazine settings for use with Custom games

Improved the kick reason when banning players

Improved the Kick and Ban flows from the in-game admin

General

Improved error message when losing network connectivity under certain conditions

Rank icon for Hero Class is now displayed on the Weapons & Gadgets screen

Server browser limit of how many servers to show has been increased

Medals that are not taken are now shown as dimmed

Time in Vehicles is now rounded to full minutes for vehicle stats

Adjusted position of carousel arrow buttons on home to be less on top of the cards

Class Rank progression is now shown on End of Round screen

Speed-ups and streamlining of Battlepacks opening sequence

PC: Various mouse UI focus improvements

Bug fixes

Fixed bug where the title could hang if losing network connectivity while matchmaking into an Operation

Navigating Battlepacks on Loading screen after entering a second time

Issue with navigating BF4 assignments from BF1

Rare occurrence where a number would be shown instead of game server name in the server browser

Utilizing $ in server filters now works correctly

Rare crash when watching video in the UI for many hours

Favorite star can now be seen when the favorite server is selected in the server browser

Fixed hang issue when loosing connectivity on "Get Battlepacks" screen

Battlepacks shortcut now updates correctly on home screen

Removed incorrect progress bars from vehicle stats

Disabled order part of commo rose in Team Death Match

Fixed text alignment EOR Map voting in the Arabic version of the game

Fixed text alignment in the Customize Soldier screen in the Arabic version of the game

Fixed several typos present in various Codex descriptions

Fixed an issue that caused the player list in the deploy screen not to be selectable as intended

Soldier inventory now properly displays on HUD when option is set to always show.

Fixed an issue where the Squad XP boost percentage number is shown out of place in the Arabic version of the game

Minor text changes to Achievements

Fixed an issue where the "Party Join" notification would still be active after the notice would disappear

Sidearm skins are now visible in the kill card

Fixed an issue where there was overlapping Arabic text on the Medals screen

The Grenade Crossbow now has a correct Codex image

Players are now rewarded with corresponding Dog Tag for obtaining Service Stars with the Crossbow Launcher

PC: The skip button for the Battlepacks unboxing sequence no longer appears twice when using a gamepad

PC: Shoulder button indicators no longer appears and disappears when using a gamepad

PS4: Fixed bug occurring if purchasing PS Plus while being invited to play

General improvements

Whole Magazine Reload. This setting will discard all remaining bullets in a clip when reloading.

The Flare Gun is no longer available when choosing "Melee" only in the server configuration

Reduced the intensity of the fog on Giant's Shadow

Fixed visual issue for the Medic's syringe when used in certain indoor areas

Fixed an issue where the "Corporal" trophy would not unlock when reaching the unlock criteria

Ribbons now correctly award 500XP each

Fixed an issue where the player would not get idle-kicked from the server when being idle

Fixed an issue where the "War Bonds" trophy would not unlock when reaching the unlock criteria

Fixed an issue where new installation of the game and its system files would fail due to missing files.

Fixed an issue where the weapon firing animation becomes erratic when looking up or down.

Fixed an issue where the wrong thumbnail image was being shown in the Map Vote screen for Ballroom Blitz

Fixed an issue where it would rain inside of certain indoor areas on the Giant's Shadow map

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Tank exhaust pipes would not emit smoke when used operated

Fixed an issue where the Torpedo Boat would not leave wreckage after being destroyed

Fixed some clipping issues on the Giants Shadow map

Fixed an issue where players sometimes would be quick matched into a server in the wrong region

Medical Crates no longer explode when destroyed

Fixed an issue where the weapon audio was muffled when spectating a player in first person

Fixed an issue where the gas grenade VFX would not disappear if a soldier is killed by the gas

Fixed an issue where a corrupted flag animation would be visible at the end of round sometimes

Fixed an issue where a flag would appear to be floating in mid-air on Giant's Shadow's C objective.

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in a weird state if getting killed immediately following a revive

Fixed an issue where players could see through the smoke clouds caused by smoke grenades while playing on low settings

Fixed an issue where the screen would sometimes go dark suddenly after a bayonet charge

You can now melee takedown opponents who are using stationary weapons/gadgets

Players entering vehicles with Gas Mask equipped can now use the zoom in the vehicle gunner seats

Improved messaging for spectators between battalions in Operations.

Fixed an audio syncing issue with the Selbstladler 1906 when in the reload animation

Added camera movement when firing and reload sound for vehicle mounted T-gewehr

Added camera movement when firing for Vehicle HMG

Removed Camera movement when driving on the MarkV

Adjusted fire damage volumes across the level and reduced fire damage at B-Flag on Amiens

Quelle: VG247

